The New York Mets scored 10 runs on 11 hits and beat the New York Yankees 10-4 at Clover Park on Sunday. Freddy Peralta threw 3 clean innings, struck out 4, and picked up the win. The offense did its best work in the 2nd and 3rd, and the back half of the lineup drove most of it.

New York trailed 2-0 after 1. Ryan Weathers opened for the Yankees and retired Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, and Bo Bichette in order. The bottom of the 2nd changed the game. Francisco Alvarez singled to right to start the inning. Brett Baty flew out, but Tyrone Taylor walked to put runners on first and second. Carson Benge singled through the right side, deflected off Zack Short, and Alvarez scored to make it 2-1. Vidal Bruján walked to load the bases. A.J. Ewing then hit a ground ball single to left, scoring Taylor and Benge. 3-2, Mets.

The Mets Third-Inning Takeover

Weathers came back out for the 3rd and gave it right back. Bichette reached on a Zack Short error. Alvarez flew out for the first out. Baty then crushed a sharp line drive double to left, Bichette scoring easily. Taylor followed with another line drive double to center, Baty in. Benge singled through the left side, Taylor stopping at third. Bruján’s ground ball single brought Taylor home. 6-2. That was 4 runs on 3 hits and an error in a sequence that never felt close. Weathers was done after that.

Carl Edwards Jr. replaced Peralta in the 4th and gave up 2 runs on a Jasson Domínguez 2-run single with 2 outs, cutting it to 6-4. The Mets answered in the bottom half. Bichette walked, then came out for pinch-runner Jacob Reimer. Alvarez singled, Baty walked. Taylor lifted a sac fly to center, Reimer scoring. 7-4.

Jonathan Pintaro tossed 2.1 innings of shutout ball in relief, allowing 3 hits and striking out 3. The 7th added insurance. Christian Arroyo singled home Cristian Pache for the 8th run. A Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek error scored Jackson Cluff for the 9th. A Jose Rojas groundout plated Arroyo for 10. 3 runs, 2 of them unearned.

Ryan Clifford went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in his time in right. Ji Hwan Bae played left in the second half of the game, picked up a fielding error but also scored a run. Peralta now sits at 2-0 this spring with a 3.00 ERA through 6 innings.