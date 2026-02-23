The Mets took the field again for spring training and pulled out a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. It was a really solid day for the pitching staff, and some of the young prospects really stepped up to show what they can do. So here is what happened in today’s game.

Starting Pitching

Clay Holmes got the start and put in some solid work. He is preparing to pitch for the United States in the World Baseball Classic next month, so he is a bit ahead of the other guys in terms of his workload. Holmes pitched into the fourth inning, lasting 3.2 frames while allowing two runs on just one hit. He threw 57 pitches, and 30 of them were for strikes. His sinker hit 96 mph in the first inning. But here is the problem. He left a sweeper over the plate in the second inning that Kazuma Okamoto hit for a two-run homer. Regardless, Holmes still managed to strike out three batters and worked around two walks.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Bullpen Dominance

The bullpen then took over and looked sharp. Tobias Myers picked up the win after throwing 2.1 scoreless innings. He gave up three singles but struck out three batters without walking anyone. Manager Carlos Mendoza already said Myers will make the Opening Day roster if he stays healthy. Ryan Lambert, the hard-throwing relief prospect was absolutely dominant in his one inning of work. Lambert struck out the side, getting two guys on sliders and one on a fastball that hit 99 mph. He only gave up a soft single, and he is clearly fighting hard for one of those final bullpen spots. Trey McGough eventually came in and locked down the save.

Ryan Lambert strikes out three in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/DXOIJBu9m6 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 23, 2026

Young Bats Stand Out

On the offensive side, outfield prospect Nick Morabito was the star of the show. His big league ETA is not until 2027, but he looked like he belonged out there today. Morabito smacked an RBI single to center field in his first at-bat, and then he immediately stole second base. He went 1-for-3 on the day with an RBI and a run scored. But his biggest highlight actually came on defense. In the fifth inning, he charged all the way in from left field into foul territory to make a great catch right against the protective netting.

What a catch from Nick Morabito! pic.twitter.com/7n82BqX6iX — SNY (@SNYtv) February 23, 2026

Competing For Spots

Other guys trying to win jobs also had decent days at the plate. MJ Melendez is currently in the mix for a bench spot or a role in right field, and he helped his case today. Melendez ripped an RBI double the other way during his second at-bat to tie the game. He finished the game 1-for-3. Ronny Mauricio also had a good showing. He went 1-for-2 with a pop fly double and a walk, as Mauricio might need to step up and play shortstop on Opening Day if Francisco Lindor is not fully recovered from his hamate surgery. The team expects Lindor to be ready, but Mauricio is a great backup plan to have.

However, not everyone had a huge game. Mark Vientos was hit by a pitch in his first at bat, as he finished the day 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Carson Benge came into the game in the fifth inning and had a tough first at-bat, striking out after fouling off a few pitches. But in his next trip to the plate, he hit a hard ground ball to first base with a 99 mph exit velocity.

Vidal Brujan, who is fighting for a bench role, went 0-for-2 but managed to draw a walk and steal a base, but left early with an injury. The Mets did enough to get the win, scoring two runs in the third inning, one in the sixth, and one in the seventh.