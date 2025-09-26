Mets are taking things one day at a time as they fight for postseason spot

The New York Mets aren’t just fighting one opponent in the playoff chase—they’re battling two. With the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks breathing down their necks, every pitch, every swing, every inning has become magnified. For a fan base that’s been riding the roller coaster all season long, Thursday night in Chicago felt like one of those moments that could shape how this year is remembered.

The Race on a Razor’s Edge

Carlos Mendoza’s club sits at 82-77, clinging to the third and final National League Wild Card slot. The Reds, just one game back at 81-78, lurk in the shadows. And it doesn’t end there. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also within striking distance at 80-79. One slip, one stumble, and the Mets could tumble out of the picture entirely.

That’s the razor’s edge New York finds itself on. Their fate will be decided in Miami this weekend, three games against the Marlins that could define the entire season. Win them all, and there’s no debate—the Mets are in. Drop even one, and the math gets messy, with scoreboard-watching suddenly becoming part of the job.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Brett Baty Steps Into the Spotlight

If the Mets do manage to punch their postseason ticket, Brett Baty’s bat on Thursday night might be remembered as the swing that made it possible. With the Cubs pressing and tension hanging over New York’s dugout, the young third baseman launched a three-run homer that gave his team breathing room in what turned into an 8-5 victory.

It wasn’t just a big hit—it was a statement. For a player who entered 2025 with questions swirling about his long-term role, Baty has delivered one of the more encouraging breakout campaigns on the roster. His ability to rise in a pivotal moment, under the weight of playoff implications, speaks volumes about how far he’s come.

The Right Mindset for the Moment

After the win, Baty kept his focus sharp, refusing to let the Mets get ahead of themselves. His words echoed the kind of mentality a team needs in a playoff race this tight: one game at a time.

“We feel like we’ve just got to go down there and handle business,” Baty told MLB.com. “We can’t think about winning three games, because we’ve got to win tomorrow night. So we’re going to go down there and focus on tomorrow night and try to get a ‘W,’ and then see where things are at. And then keep fighting until the end of the season.”

That single-day focus is critical. Baseball, unlike other sports, punishes teams that look too far ahead. The grind is unforgiving, and even the smallest lapse can snowball. The Mets don’t need to win three games at once; they need to win Friday. Then Saturday. Then Sunday. One brick at a time builds the wall.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Weight of Expectations

No one in Queens needs to be reminded of the stakes. This isn’t a rebuilding Mets team that can hide behind excuses. Ownership spent aggressively, the front office built a roster designed for October, and fans expected meaningful games down the stretch. Falling short of the postseason would sting in a way that goes beyond disappointment—it would feel like opportunity wasted.

That’s why players like Baty are so crucial in this moment. Veterans will have their say, but it’s the young contributors who often tip the scales in a postseason race. Think of it like chess: the stars are the queens and rooks, but sometimes a pawn moving at just the right time changes the entire board.

A Defining Weekend in Miami

For now, it all comes down to three games in Miami. Friday night will set the tone, and if the Mets can seize momentum early, they could put pressure on both Cincinnati and Arizona before the weekend even gets deep.

The Mets’ mission hasn’t changed: stay in front, control their own destiny, and let moments like Baty’s home run remind them that they’re capable of handling the pressure. One game at a time—that’s how October baseball dreams are secured.