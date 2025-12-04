Do the New York Mets really think a shiny new closer is enough to hide the glaring cracks in their starting rotation? It is a fair question to ask after the front office dropped $45 million on Devin Williams to fortify the back end of the bullpen earlier this week. While securing a lockdown reliever is a necessary step for a contender, it is meaningless if you don’t have the starting pitching to get the ball to him with a lead in the ninth inning.

The current rotation is competent, but competence doesn’t win parades down the Canyon of Heroes.

The Mets are operating with an urgency to win now, and that timeline demands a legitimate ace to anchor the staff. Fortunately, the baseball gods, and some experts in the industry, believe the Mets are holding the winning hand to pull off the biggest heist of the offseason.

Jim Callis Names Mets First In Line For Tarik Skubal

The chatter surrounding Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal hasn’t quieted down, and for good reason. According to Jim Callis, a senior writer for MLB Pipeline, the Mets are one of the top teams positioned to swing a blockbuster trade for the left-handed superstar. Callis went as far as to say that if the Tigers ever made Skubal available, the Mets would be “first in line” to acquire him.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn’t just a rumor mill churning; it is a testament to the farm system David Stearns and Steve Cohen have built. The Mets have accumulated the exact kind of high-end prospect capital that rebuilding teams like Detroit covet. While other contenders are scraping the bottom of their minor league barrels, the Mets have the blue-chip assets to start a conversation that most teams can’t even join.

Cashing In Prospect Depth For A Proven Ace

There is a segment of the fanbase that loves to hug prospects, dreaming on what they might become in three or four years. But let’s be honest about the reality of championship windows. Prospects are lottery tickets, whereas Tarik Skubal is a winning check waiting to be cashed.

The Mets have the depth to overwhelm the Tigers with an offer that solves Detroit’s future while securing New York’s present. Callis highlighted this specific advantage, noting that the Mets’ unique combination of prospect depth and aggressive urgency places them ahead of the pack. You don’t hoard talent in the minor leagues just to win Triple-A championships; you accumulate it to trade for guys who win Cy Young awards.

Steve Cohen Must Finish The Job

Signing Devin Williams was a great appetizer, but trading for Skubal would be the main course that satisfies a starving fanbase. The Mets have the financial muscle to handle any contract extension and the prospect capital to pay the admission fee for the trade. If the Tigers are even remotely willing to listen, Steve Cohen needs to ensure his general manager is the loudest voice in the room.

We have seen this team take half-measures in the rotation before, relying on aging vets or reclamation projects. Acquiring Skubal changes the entire complexion of the National League. It tells the Dodgers and Braves that the Mets aren’t just happy to be invited to the playoffs; they are coming to kick the door down.

The pieces are there, the expert opinion backs it up, and the need is obvious. The Mets have positioned themselves perfectly for this exact moment. Now they just need to have the killer instinct to pull the trigger and empty the farm for the best pitcher on the planet.