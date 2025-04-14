Mets are part of select MLB group after strong start

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets made a little noise out west on Sunday, blanking the Oakland Athletics 8-0 in Sacramento and pushing their record to an encouraging 10-5.

For a team still shaking off some early-season rust, that’s a pretty smooth ride through the first 15 games.

Cracks in the Foundation—But They’re Holding Strong

Let’s not pretend it’s been perfect. Brett Baty hasn’t lived up to expectations—his triple on Sunday was a rare bright spot in an otherwise muted campaign.

Edwin Díaz, the usual fire-breathing closer, has looked more like a flickering candle so far. And Juan Soto? Still waiting for the power surge that Mets fans were promised.

But baseball isn’t about who’s hot in April; it’s about who’s still standing in September. And for now, the Mets are not just standing—they’re pacing the NL East and belong to a small, elite group of National League squads with at least 10 wins (Giants, Dodgers, Padres, Cubs, and, yes, the Mets).

Help is on the Way

If this team is already thriving with a few cylinders misfiring, imagine what they’ll look like when the engine’s fully tuned. Jeff McNeil, the scrappy spark plug of a second baseman, is expected back soon to solidify the infield.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez—who brings a cannon arm and real pop at the plate—should return within the next couple of weeks, as should reliever Dedniel Núñez.

It’s like waiting for reinforcements in the middle of a winning battle.

Pitching Holding Down the Fort

The offense hasn’t completely caught fire yet, but Pete Alonso’s been doing his usual heavy lifting, smashing the ball with authority. More importantly, the pitching staff has been lights out—especially the bullpen.

Like a strong safety net under a shaky tightrope walker, the relievers have been bailing the team out in high-pressure spots and locking down leads with ruthless efficiency.

Momentum Builds in Queens

No one’s ordering playoff tickets just yet, but it’s clear the Mets have more to give. They’re not peaking—they’re warming up. The real show is just getting started.