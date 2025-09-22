Mets are flirting with disaster as they enter last week of the regular season

The New York Mets’ season, once brimming with promise, now hangs by a thread. On Sunday afternoon in Washington, the Mets dropped a gut-wrenching 3-2 finale to the Nationals, sealing a series loss to one of the National League’s bottom-dwellers at the worst possible time. For a team that spent most of the summer eyeing October, the timing could not have been more disastrous.

A squandered opportunity at the worst time

The defeat was compounded almost immediately. While the Mets were trudging off the field, the Cincinnati Reds were celebrating a win that pulled them even in the standings at 80-76. By virtue of holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, Cincinnati now has the inside track to the postseason, leaving New York on the outside looking in with just one week left to play.

It’s a sobering fall for a club that once seemed in control. As recently as June 12, the Mets led the NL East by 5.5 games. Since then, their cushion has evaporated, their confidence shaken, and their once-clear path to October has become a desperate fight for survival.

From contender to collapse

This isn’t just about a bad weekend in Washington. The Mets’ slow unraveling has been months in the making. Injuries, inconsistent hitting and starting pitching play, and a bullpen that too often buckled under pressure have all chipped away at a roster built to win now. Sunday’s loss felt less like a stumble and more like a symbol—the moment the Mets effectively let go of their playoff ticket after holding it tightly for most of the season. They can still get it back, though.

The weight of expectations hasn’t helped. With one of baseball’s highest payrolls and a roster stacked with star talent, anything short of a playoff berth is viewed as a colossal failure. Coming off a trip to the National League Championship Series last fall, the Mets were supposed to take the next step. Instead, they find themselves scrambling just to stay alive.

The road ahead offers no comfort

If the Nationals series was supposed to be a breather, the road ahead is anything but. The Mets now head out for six straight road games to close the season, beginning with three against the Chicago Cubs before finishing with the Miami Marlins. Both teams are playing loose and eager to spoil someone else’s October dreams.

Adding to the pressure: even if the Mets win out, it might not be enough. Thanks to the tiebreaker disadvantage, New York could run the table and still see the Reds claim the final Wild Card spot if Cincinnati matches their results. For a club that once controlled its own destiny, the helplessness stings most of all.

A last chance to fight

The task is simple in theory but monumental in practice: the Mets must treat every game from here on out like an elimination contest. Players and coaches alike know that scoreboard watching won’t help—the Reds’ fate is out of their hands. What they can do is focus on their own performance, one pitch and one inning at a time, and hope their best baseball arrives before it’s too late.

It’s the cruel paradox of the Mets’ 2025 season: after months of setting the pace, they are now sprinting from behind, chasing a postseason berth they once held firmly in their grasp. Like a marathon runner who led the pack only to stumble within sight of the finish line, New York has just a few miles left to find its stride again.

For a franchise and fan base that expected so much more, these final six games will define whether this season is remembered as a miracle comeback or a stunning collapse. Right now, the latter feels uncomfortably close.