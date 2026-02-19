David Stearns didn’t blink. He rebuilt. Now Queens is hungry again.

The New York Mets lost Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Tyler Rogers, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil this offseason, plus several others. That’s a Hall of Fame–level gut punch on paper. If you read those names and assumed the franchise was spiraling, I understand. But here’s the thing—Stearns didn’t lose those players. He let them go. There’s a difference, and understanding that difference is the key to understanding what the 2026 Mets are actually built to do.

The Losses Sting, But Don’t Mistake Pain for Regression

Alonso walking hurts emotionally. He was the face of a franchise comeback. But I’m convinced Stearns looked at the $20M+ AAV a Polar Bear extension would have required, weighed it against a 30-year-old first baseman entering his decline curve, and chose the future.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Diaz going to the Dodgers stings worse tactically — a healthy Edwin in a playoff series is worth 2-3 wins on his own. But chasing Diaz meant overpaying.

The real story isn’t subtraction. It’s what the Mets added in return.

This Roster Is Younger, Faster, and Built Differently

Jorge Polanco is a 2025 Silver Slugger finalist who brings middle-of-the-order pop and positional flexibility. Marcus Semien is a Gold Glover who plays 162 games and never takes a night off — the kind of professional presence that elevates a clubhouse. Bo Bichette is one of the best contact hitters in baseball, the type of bat that makes a lineup grind out at-bats when the offense stalls. And Luis Robert? When healthy, he’s a five-tool outfielder who changes how an opposing pitcher approaches an inning.

I’m not saying this group replaces what was lost player-for-player. I’m saying this group is better suited to what Carlos Mendoza actually wants to do. The Mets needed more athleticism and better defense. Well, this group of additions achieve that.

Freddy Peralta Changes the Ceiling

Let’s be real about what Freddy Peralta, another new face, means. He’s a legitimate ace — a pitcher with swing-and-miss stuff across three pitches who regularly posts sub-3.50 ERA seasons. The Mets’ rotation went from interesting to dangerous the moment he signed. Pair Peralta with Tobias Myers as a quality swingman and you have a rotation with both a top-end stopper and the depth to survive the grind of a 162-game season.

The back of the bullpen is just as important. Devin Williams and Luke Weaver give Mendoza two high-leverage options who can handle the seventh through ninth innings without flinching. In October, when the margins are razor-thin, that kind of bullpen depth wins series. The Dodgers proved that last year. The Mets are trying to build the same kind of weapon.

Mendoza Is Playing for His Job — and That’s a Feature, Not a Bug

I’ve heard the scrutiny around Carlos Mendoza heading into 2026 and I’ll say this plainly: a manager playing for his job is more motivated, not less. He has every reason to push the right buttons, make the hard calls, and keep a clubhouse locked in. He also has a roster better tailored to his style — athletes who can steal bags, hit the ball hard consistently, and make defensive plays that bail out starting pitchers. Last year’s collapse wasn’t just about management. It was about personnel fit. Stearns addressed it.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Owner Steven Cohen’s frustration is documented. He didn’t spend $350M+ in payroll to watch his team collapse in September. That pressure flows downhill — and in this case, it means every person in the building knows exactly what’s expected in 2026.

Mendoza also wants to win, not just because it will guarantee him the job, but because he is a competitor who knows the right personnel is there for the Mets to go all the way.

“The ultimate goal is to be the last team standing. We feel like we have the pieces,” he told SNY this week.

Can They Compete With the NL’s Powerhouses?

The Dodgers are still the class of the National League. The Phillies are battle-tested. The Padres, Brewers, and a potentially resurgent Braves squad all present real threats. I’m not crowning the Mets. But I’m projecting them as a legitimate 90-win club with October viability — which is more than I could have said about this franchise six months ago.

The prospects still developing in the system give this roster a runway beyond 2026. Stearns is building something layered, not a one-year sprint.

Mark it down: if Peralta stays healthy and Williams closes games the way he did in Milwaukee, this Mets team hangs a division title banner at Citi Field. The division is there for the taking — and Queens knows it.