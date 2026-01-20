The New York Mets have spent the last week aggressively retooling their roster, pivoting from the heartbreak of missing Kyle Tucker to securing star infielder Bo Bichette on a three-year, $126 million deal.

With the lineup stabilized and the infield defense significantly upgraded, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has turned his attention to the final piece of the puzzle: a frontline starting pitcher. The market has narrowed, leaving the Mets linked to three primary options—Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, and trade target Freddy Peralta—each presenting a unique dilemma of cost versus control.

Framber Valdez: The Perfect Fit for a New Defense

If the Mets want to maximize their newly constructed infield, Framber Valdez is the logical choice. The 32-year-old left-hander is a ground-ball machine, ranking in the 97th percentile for Ground Ball % (59.4%) in 2025. Pairing a pitcher who keeps the ball on the dirt with a defense featuring Francisco Lindor (90th percentile OAA) and Marcus Semien (92nd percentile OAA) is a recipe for run prevention dominance.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Valdez was a workhorse last season, tossing 192.0 innings with a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts. He offers the high floor and durability the Mets crave. However, signing him requires paying the “Steve Cohen tax” twice: first, in a contract expected to reach the $150 million range, and second, in draft capital. Because Valdez received a qualifying offer, the Mets would have to forfeit valuable draft picks to sign him, a steep price for a pitcher whose 10th percentile Average Exit Velocity suggests he gets hit hard when the ball is elevated.

Zac Gallen: The Underwhelming Gamble

The second free-agent option, Zac Gallen, feels significantly riskier. Once viewed as an ace, Gallen’s 2025 campaign was underwhelming, as he posted a 4.83 ERA and a 13-15 record over 192 innings. His underlying metrics were equally concerning, ranking in the 24th percentile for Pitching Run Value and the 35th percentile for Fastball Velocity.

Like Valdez, Gallen is attached to a qualifying offer, meaning the Mets would lose draft picks to acquire a pitcher who currently profiles more as a mid-rotation innings eater than a front-line starter. Unless the Mets believe their pitching lab can fix his 35th percentile xERA, he might be a pass at his current asking price.

The algorithm hides the best New York Mets news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

Freddy Peralta: The “Ace” with a Prospect Price Tag

The most tantalizing option isn’t available for just money. Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta is easily the best pitcher of the bunch, coming off a dominant 2025 where he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts. He is an elite bat-misser, ranking in the 97th percentile for Pitching Run Value and boasting a deep arsenal that held opponents to a miniscule average.

However, acquiring Peralta requires shredding the farm system. With only one year remaining before he hits free agency, the Mets would be trading top-tier prospects for a single season of service. It is a “win-now” move that conflicts with Stearns’ desire to build a sustainable pipeline, but undeniably, Peralta gives them the best chance to win a World Series in 2026.

The choice is stark: pay $150 million and draft picks for the stability of Valdez, gamble on the bounce-back of Gallen, or empty the prospect cupboard for the dominance of Peralta.