Mets announce surprising pitcher for Wednesday’s game

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are turning the page to a familiar baseball chapter: the bullpen scramble. As they gear up to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, the team finds itself in need of some serious innings—and they’re calling in a somewhat unexpected reinforcement to get the job done.

Depth Beyond the Dugout

You can knock the Mets for a lot of things, but don’t question their ability to dig deep. The 26-man roster may get all the spotlight, but the real heartbeat of this club includes a rotating cast of contributors stepping in from the shadows.

It’s like a relay race where someone fresh is always waiting in the wings with a hand outstretched—and today, that hand belongs to Brandon Waddell.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Journey That Spanned the Globe

Waddell, a 30-year-old left-hander, is set to take on the Diamondbacks either as a starter or, more likely, a bulk reliever. The Mets have used this tag-team approach before, most recently with Justin Hagenman earlier in the month, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar strategy here.

Left-hander Brandon Waddell will pitch tomorrow against the Diamondbacks, though it's TBA if he'll start or serve as a bulk reliever. (The Mets opted for the latter strategy earlier this month in a similar spot with Justin Hagenman.) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 29, 2025

Waddell’s MLB resume isn’t long—just 12.2 innings pitched with a 5.68 ERA—but it’s not the numbers that stand out, it’s the road traveled.

After dipping his toes into the majors in 2021, Waddell packed his bags and headed for Korea, spending nearly three full seasons refining his craft overseas.

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

Think of it as the pitching equivalent of a chef studying abroad to elevate his flavors.

Dominating Triple-A

Since returning stateside, Waddell’s performance with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate has been nothing short of eye-catching. In five starts this year, he’s cooked up a sparkling 1.54 ERA, proving that his time in Korea wasn’t just a sabbatical—it was a transformation.

Now he gets a shot on the big stage again, tasked with keeping the snakes in check.

A Chance to Stick

For Waddell, this isn’t just another game—it’s an audition, a golden opportunity to carve out a role and extend his stay in Queens. The Mets need innings, yes, but more than that, they need reliable arms. And with the constant churn of a long season, today’s depth piece can quickly become tomorrow’s linchpin.