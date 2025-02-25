Mets announce short-term plans for rotation star

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets‘ pitching rotation is navigating choppy waters as spring training unfolds. Initially aiming for a six-man rotation to keep arms fresh, the team now grapples with unexpected injuries that have thrown a wrench into those plans.

Injury Bug Bites Hard

First, right-hander Frankie Montas was sidelined with a high-grade lat strain, a setback expected to keep him off the mound until at least mid-May. Shortly after, lefty Sean Manaea, last season’s ace, suffered a right oblique strain, delaying his season debut to mid or late April. These injuries have forced manager Carlos Mendoza to pivot from the six-man rotation strategy to a more traditional five-man setup, at least for the season’s opening weeks.

All Eyes on Senga

In this reshuffled deck, Kodai Senga emerges as a critical card. After a 2023 season highlighted by a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts, Senga’s 2024 was marred by shoulder, calf, and triceps injuries, limiting his appearances.

Determined to avoid a repeat, Senga dedicated his offseason to rehabilitation, focusing on building strength and resilience. The Mets are exercising caution at this point, opting to have him pitch in controlled environments during spring training to monitor his progress closely.

Per Mets insider Tim Healey, Senga won’t pitch in Grapefruit League games yet. “He is due to make a couple more simulated outings in live BP-type settings, including tomorrow,” Healey reported.

Despite the abundance of caution, “feedback continue to be positive about Senga’s buildup/health.”

Depth Tested Early

With Montas and Manaea temporarily out, the Mets’ pitching depth faces an early test. The current rotation features Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill. This configuration underscores the team’s confidence in its internal options, despite the unforeseen challenges.

The Mets’ approach to their rotation resembles a driver adjusting to sudden detours. While the path has unexpected twists, the team’s depth and strategic planning aim to keep them on course. As the season progresses, the return of key pitchers and the performance of those stepping up will be pivotal in determining the Mets’ trajectory.