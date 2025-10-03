Mets announce major coaching staff shakeup

The New York Mets began 2025 with visions of a contender. For two and a half months, they looked the part—steamrolling opponents and reminding fans of the franchise’s potential. But by the time the dust settled, the Mets were left staring at an 83-79 record, missing the postseason entirely after a summer collapse that stretched from mid-June into September.

That kind of disappointment doesn’t just fade. It lingers in the clubhouse, in the front office, and in the stands. And on Friday, Mets leadership made it clear they’re not letting it carry over into 2026.

Mendoza Stays, But the Staff Changes

President of baseball operations David Stearns confirmed earlier this week that manager Carlos Mendoza would keep his role at the helm. But even with Mendoza safe, few around the team expected the rest of the coaching staff to escape untouched.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The first domino fell Friday morning when bench coach John Gibbons announced he was leaving the club. Gibbons, who insisted he isn’t retiring, said the Mets need a “fresh face” in the role and offered praise for both Mendoza and Stearns on his way out. His exit alone would have been notable, but it proved only the beginning.

A Sweep of Departures

By the afternoon, the Mets announced sweeping changes that reshaped the staff almost entirely. Hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez will not return. Neither will third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh. Catching instructor Glenn Sherlock is heading into retirement.

The biggest surprise, however, came with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner’s departure. For six years, Hefner helped shape some of the Mets’ most important contributors on the mound. His fingerprints are all over the staff’s success stories, making his exit a shock to players and fans alike. In baseball terms, losing Hefner is like trading in a reliable compass during a storm—you may still reach the destination, but the path suddenly feels less certain.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and bullpen coach Jose Rosado have been granted permission to explore opportunities with other clubs, pending the Mets’ hire of a new pitching coach.

Who’s Left Standing

When the dust clears, only three members of Mendoza’s staff will be back for 2026: first base coach Antoan Richardson, strategy coach Danny Barnes, and coaching assistant Rafael Hernandez. Everyone else is either gone, moving on, or waiting to see if they have a future elsewhere.

It’s rare to see this much turnover in one offseason, but it’s not entirely shocking. A team that builds early-season momentum only to crumble down the stretch usually forces hard questions. For Stearns, the answers came in the form of a near-total staff reset.

Stearns on the Reset

“It’s normal after any season to do a coaching staff evaluation,” Stearns said earlier this week. “When you come off of a disappointing season like this, it’s certainly going to be a little more intense.”

That intensity is now tangible. The Mets may have spared Mendoza, but almost every other role is back on the market. New voices are coming. New philosophies are on the way.

For a franchise and fanbase desperate to turn potential into something lasting, this shakeup feels less like a reaction and more like a statement: mediocrity won’t be tolerated. And after an 83-win stumble, it had to start somewhere.