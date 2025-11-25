

Relief pitchers are the most volatile stock in the entire sports market.

One year they are unhittable gods striding in from the bullpen to the sound of trumpets; the next year they can’t find the strike zone with a map and a flashlight. That inherent instability is exactly why the current standoff between the New York Mets and Edwin Diaz is so fascinating. It isn’t just a negotiation. It is a high-stakes game of chicken where both sides are holding valid cards but playing entirely different hands.

We have reached a classic impasse.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Diaz and his camp are looking for history to repeat itself. They want the same monster deal he signed back in 2022. We are talking five years. We are talking $102 million. That is ace starter money for a guy who works one inning at a time.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Front Office is Right to Hesitate

You can understand why the brass in Queens is sweating. Handing a five-year commitment to a reliever who is already on the wrong side of 30 is terrifying. The Mets have countered with something far more rational. Their offer sits in the neighborhood of three years and $60 million.

From a business perspective, their logic is bulletproof.

Paying a closer $20 million a season when he is 37 years old is usually how you end up with a bloated payroll and an unmovable asset. The body breaks down. The velocity dips just a tick. Suddenly, that fastball that used to blow by hitters is getting deposited into the second deck. The Mets want to pay for future production, not past glory. They want security without the handcuffs.

Diaz Holds the Trump Cards

However, logic doesn’t always win when the player is this good. Diaz isn’t asking for charity. He is asking to be paid like the elite weapon he proved to be last season. Just look at what he did on the mound:

ERA: A sparkling 1.63

A sparkling 1.63 Workload: 66.1 innings of dominance

66.1 innings of dominance Stuff: Velocity and strikeout rates that haven’t really dropped off

He was arguably the best reliever in baseball. Again. When you perform at that level, you don’t take a pay cut, and you certainly don’t take a short-term “prove it” deal. He knows his value. He knows that if the New York Mets don’t write the check, someone else desperate for ninth-inning stability absolutely will. There is always a GM somewhere with a shaky bullpen and an open checkbook.

The Likely Compromise

So where does this end?

It feels unlikely that Diaz walks away from a place where he is an icon. It also feels unlikely the Mets let him walk over a difference in years. They need him. The bullpen is a frightening place without him anchoring the back end.

This screams compromise.

The Mets will eventually have to bend. They cannot enter next season with a question mark at closer while trying to chase a title. A four-year deal worth around $80 million feels like the sweet spot. It gives Diaz the total guarantee he craves while shaving a year off the risk for the team.

It might hurt to write the check now, but blowing a three-run lead in August because you were too cheap to sign the best closer in the game hurts a whole lot more. Expect the two sides to meet in the middle, but don’t be surprised if it takes a few more uncomfortable headlines to get there.