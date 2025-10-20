Mets analyst urges them to revisit trade talks for former All-Star outfielder

The New York Mets can’t afford another season with a revolving door in center field. That position was a glaring weakness throughout 2025, one that helped keep the team out of October. Tyrone Taylor, Jose Siri, Cedric Mullins, Luisangel Acuña, and Jeff McNeil all had opportunities, yet none could consistently provide the right mix of offense, defense, and stability. The result was an offensive void in the middle of the outfield — a hole that now sits at the top of the Mets’ offseason to-do list.

A promising prospect, but not quite ready

Some inside the organization view Carson Benge as the long-term answer. The young outfielder tore up Double-A pitching with a 184 wRC+, showcasing elite plate discipline and power. But the jump to Triple-A proved humbling — his production plummeted to a 53 wRC+ across 24 games. Those numbers made it clear: Benge’s time is coming, but it’s not here yet. If the Mets want to win now, they’ll need to look elsewhere.

The case for Luis Robert Jr.

That’s where Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. enters the picture. Mets writer and prospect analyst Joe DeMayo recently made his stance clear: “I’m getting right back on the Luis Robert train.”

The Mets should once again explore a trade for Luis Robert Jr. this offseason as they search for an answer to their center field problem



It’s not hard to see why. When Robert is healthy and confident, he looks like one of baseball’s most dynamic players — a rare blend of power, speed, and elite defense.

Robert’s 2025 campaign was uneven. He hit 14 home runs and stole 33 bases in 110 games, but his 84 wRC+ reflected a down year overall. Still, there were signs of life late in the season: a 126 wRC+ after the All-Star break hinted that the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner was rediscovering his rhythm.

A player worth the gamble

Robert’s upside remains tantalizing. He’s under club control through 2027, with affordable options of $20 million per season — a fair price for a player capable of posting 30-30 numbers when everything clicks.

The White Sox haven’t announced anything regarding Robert’s option, but it’s extremely likely to be picked up because a trade remains in the back of their minds.

The Mets and White Sox reportedly discussed Robert at last summer’s trade deadline but couldn’t agree on his value. Revisiting those talks this winter could make more sense now, especially with Chicago entering yet another rebuild phase.

For the Mets, Robert could be the kind of difference-maker that redefines their lineup and sets the tone in the outfield. He’s electric when engaged — the type of player who can spark a clubhouse the way a lightning strike transforms a quiet sky. And in Queens, where expectations remain sky-high despite recent disappointment, that kind of energy might be exactly what the franchise needs.

If the Mets believe Robert just needs a fresh start, this offseason could be their chance to find out. He might not be easy to acquire and could easily flop in Queens, but his upside makes it very much worth it.