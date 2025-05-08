Mets’ All-Star closer is finally rounding into form

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t been the smoothest ride for Edwin Diaz this season. Think of it like a rollercoaster that started with a few jerky turns, some loose bolts, and a serious lack of momentum. But lately, the New York Mets‘ All-Star closer seems to have tightened the screws and picked up speed. He’s not all the way back to peak form, but there are encouraging signs that the best version of Diaz—the one that slams doors shut with authority—is reemerging.

A Tale of Two Diazes

For fans, watching Diaz can be like flipping a coin. One side gives you the fire-breathing, ninth-inning monster of 2022, a guy who mowed hitters down with a 1.31 ERA and a symphony of strikeouts. The other? The 2019 version, who struggled to a 5.59 ERA and turned save situations into edge-of-your-seat thrillers for all the wrong reasons.

That duality has always been part of his profile. Diaz isn’t your typical model of consistency, but when he’s locked in, there’s hardly a more terrifying sight for opposing batters than his 100-mph fastball paired with that biting slider. The Mets know this. They’ve lived it. And they know they need the dominant version of Diaz if they’re going to flirt with anything close to playoff relevancy.

The Numbers Show a Turn

Lately, Diaz has been more “lights out” than “left hanging.” Over his last eight appearances, he’s logged 8.1 innings with just one earned run allowed. In that stretch, he’s struck out 15 hitters while giving up only four hits and three walks. Opponents are batting a meager .143 against him, and the contact they are making isn’t doing much damage.

More encouraging is what’s happening under the hood. Early in the season, Diaz’s velocity dipped—never a good sign for someone who lives and dies by power pitching. But on May 5, his fastball came roaring back. What began that outing with three heaters around 96 mph ended with six that averaged over 98, peaking at 99.5. That’s not just a good sign; that’s a thunderclap of reassurance.

Still Some Rust in the Machine

Despite the improved results, Diaz isn’t all the way back to his final boss form just yet. He’s walking 4.5 batters per nine innings—his worst rate since 2020. And for a closer, that’s a bit like leaving the back door cracked open. Walks have a way of snowballing, especially in high-leverage situations. If Diaz can fine-tune his command, the rest of his arsenal is already trending in the right direction.

Momentum Is Building

For now, Diaz looks like a man regaining his rhythm. His fastball is crackling again. His slider is tight. The stat sheet is starting to lean in his favor. The Mets are hoping the slow start was just the warm-up act, and the headliner is ready to take the stage.

The season ERA is 3.86, but the arrow is clearly pointing up.