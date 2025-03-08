Mets added to 10-time Gold Glove Award winner’s list of preferred trade destinations

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made big additions this offseason, most notably adding Juan Soto and bringing back Pete Alonso through free agency. They may not be done adding All-Star talent, as a new report suggests that they are in the mix for an elite third baseman.

Mets added to Nolan Arenado’s list of preferred landing spots

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that St. Louis Cardinals third baseman and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado has added the Mets to his list of desired landing spots. The star Cardinals third baseman has been on the trade block since the start of the offseason, but St. Louis has struggled to find a willing suitor.

The Mets would be a weird fit for Arenado given that both third base and first base are already occupied. Mark Vientos is currently their third baseman, and despite his defensive struggles, his offensive prowess has established him as their long-term option at that corner.

Arenado is also a declining player who wouldn’t fit the Mets’ timeline. The 33-year-old hit just 16 home runs last year and posted a 102 wRC+. While a change of scenery could help him regain his form, New York would risk taking a step backward by trading valuable assets for an aging veteran.

The Mets don’t need to add another infielder

Furthermore, he is still under contract for three years and $74 million. The Mets have already spent a truckload of money this offseason, with Soto, Alonso, and Sean Manaea getting the largest paydays by New York, and adding another large contract could come with big ramifications regarding their ability to add to the roster.

The Mets as currently constructed are strong enough to compete strongly in the National League. The areas that they should be focused on improving throughout the season and into the trade deadline is the starting pitching, as injuries have already weakened what was looking to be a solid rotation.

Arenado simply wouldn’t fit with the Mets, and barring a mind-blowing offer, it is unlikely that the two sides will agree to any sort of deal before Opening Day.