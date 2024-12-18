Mets add power-hitting catcher on minor league deal

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have made multiple minor league signings since the offseason started. In typical David Stearns fashion, the team is hoping that with proper coaching, a sound plan, and lots of dedication, the team can develop a few complementary pieces or at least guys who can provide depth all year long.

Since the World Series ended, the Mets have added Alex Ramirez, Edward Olivares, Dylan Covey, Donovan Walton, Rafael Ortega, Joey Meneses, Jakson Reetz, Genesis Cabrera, Grant Hartwig, and Yuhi Sako to minor league deals, and others have been signed to cheap MLB contracts.

The Mets’ newest minor league addition is former Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Williams, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. Williams is 28 and hasn’t made his MLB debut yet, but boasts some serious power considering the standard for his position.

Williams is a sneaky good addition for the Mets

“Free-agent catcher Chris Williams is signing a minor-league contract with the Mets, source tells @TheAthletic. Williams, 28, was an eighth-round pick by the Twins in 2017. Spent most of past three seasons with Twins at AAA, hitting a combined 48 home runs,” Rosenthal wrote on his X account.

Williams spent the entire 2024 campaign with the Twins’ Triple-A squad, where he hit a cool .221/.339/.461 with 17 round-trippers and a 107 wRC+ in 88 games. In the last three seasons, Williams has hit 66 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A, a testament to his considerable raw power.

Williams also walks a lot, which is an appealing trait for the Mets. He does have a serious strikeout problem, though (31.7 percent K rate in Triple-A this past season), which he will need to fix if he wants to make it to the majors one day.

It’s a nice flier for the Mets, one that could result in added organizational depth at catcher and first base.