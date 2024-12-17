Mets add intriguing KBO left handed pitcher on minor-league deal

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Mets are quietly making moves to bolster their minor league system, targeting players with high upside and international experience. One such addition is first baseman Jared Young, who is coming off a successful season in the KBO. Young’s productive campaign overseas has earned him another look in the majors, where the Mets hope to refine his skills and unlock further potential.

Brandon Waddell Returns From Korea

The Mets didn’t stop at Young. They continued adding international talent by bringing back left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell, per Robert Murray of FanSided (the deal is pending a physical), who spent time with Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Baltimore earlier in his career. Waddell pitched just 12.2 innings in the MLB before heading overseas, but his performance in the Korean Baseball Organization turned heads and earned him another opportunity in the majors.

Over his time in the KBO, Waddell tossed 244.2 innings with a 2.98 ERA. Last season, he posted a 3.12 ERA across 75 innings, striking out 23.8% of batters while keeping an impressive 3.5% walk rate. These numbers highlight his ability to pound the strike zone and limit free passes, traits the Mets clearly value in their bullpen depth.

Overcoming Injury Concerns

Waddell’s recent success in Korea didn’t come without its hurdles. He suffered a rotator cuff injury, but the Mets remain intrigued by his upside and believe he can be a valuable asset. The left-hander’s strong control and ability to navigate innings make him an intriguing option to keep in their back pocket.

Given that he tossed 104.2 innings in 2023, Waddell has the stamina to serve as a reliable long-relief option out of the bullpen. If the Mets need someone to soak up innings during the season, Waddell could provide a dependable presence at a minimal cost.

Adjustments and Expectations

This marks Waddell’s first time back in a minor league system since 2022, so there will naturally be adjustments as he reacclimates to the American game. Still, the Mets are making a low-risk, high-reward investment in a pitcher who showed consistent command and production overseas.

At 30 years old, Waddell represents a cost-efficient depth piece with the potential to carve out a role in the bullpen. If the Mets can tap into his recent success and smooth out the transition, Waddell could become a sneaky contributor on an otherwise inexpensive contract.