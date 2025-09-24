Mets activate Tyrone Taylor, designate offseason trade acquisition for assignment

The New York Mets are clinging to postseason hopes, holding a razor-thin one-game edge for the final National League Wild Card spot. Every roster decision now feels magnified, every adjustment a potential turning point. On Wednesday, the Mets made one of those moves—designating Jose Siri for assignment to clear a spot for Tyrone Taylor’s return from the injured list.

It’s the kind of late-season shakeup that underscores just how desperately the team needs stability in center field.

A gamble on offense over defense

The Mets already tipped their hand Tuesday night by shifting Brandon Nimmo to center field, sacrificing some defense to keep Starling Marte’s red-hot bat in the lineup as the left fielder.

That decision was less about Nimmo’s comfort in center and more about necessity—because neither Siri nor Cedric Mullins, two midseason acquisitions intended to anchor the outfield, had delivered at the plate.

Nimmo has been one of the team’s most reliable offensive sparks, and the Mets are willing to absorb the defensive trade-off if it means maximizing their offensive potential. It’s a balancing act, the kind of tough roster math contenders must navigate in September.

Why Siri was the odd man out

Jose Siri’s Mets tenure never found its footing. After fracturing his tibia in April, he spent months on the sidelines, then returned in September with hopes of reigniting his season. Instead, he struggled mightily at the plate, hitting just .063 in 36 plate appearances with a staggering -11 wRC+. The speed and defensive upside that once defined him were overshadowed by uncharacteristic mistakes in the field and a bat that simply didn’t come around.

It’s a harsh reality, but September baseball doesn’t leave room for patience. Siri’s flashes of potential weren’t enough to outweigh the Mets’ immediate need for players who can contribute in multiple ways right now.

Taylor gets another chance

Enter Tyrone Taylor. The 31-year-old outfielder hasn’t been much more consistent at the plate than Siri or Mullins, but he brings versatility that the Mets value. Returning from a left hamstring strain that sidelined him for three and a half weeks, Taylor can pinch-hit, pinch-run, and serve as a late-inning defensive option.

That utility role gave him the edge over Siri. As Mets insider Anthony DiComo first reported on X, Taylor’s activation made Siri expendable. The Mets know Taylor may not be a game-changer, but they also recognize the importance of depth pieces who can adapt to high-leverage moments.

Mullins, Nimmo, Marte—and the final puzzle

So where does that leave the outfield picture? For now, Mullins and Taylor are the Mets’ true center field options. But the reality is that Nimmo could see extended time there, especially if Starling Marte can stay in the lineup and shift to left field. Marte’s health remains one of the biggest wild cards in this equation, as his ability to produce consistently could free the Mets to deploy Nimmo in center without losing too much offensively in the corners.

That’s the juggling act the Mets face heading into the season’s final week: maximize the bats of Nimmo and Marte while finding just enough defense up the middle to prevent games from slipping away. In a playoff chase where one misplayed fly ball or one empty at-bat could tilt the standings, the margin for error is thinner than ever.

A high-wire act down the stretch

The decision to DFA Jose Siri is more than just a transaction—it’s a statement about urgency. September baseball is unforgiving, and the Mets have chosen flexibility and upside over waiting for a struggling player to figure it out.

It’s not unlike walking a tightrope: one wobble, one step too far in either direction, and the whole season can unravel. For the Mets, every move from here on out must be steady and precise. And with a Wild Card spot hanging in the balance, there’s no room left for hesitation.