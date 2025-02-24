Mets acquire outfielder from Cubs for cash

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Mets made a late-night move on Monday, acquiring outfielder Alexander Canario from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations. The 24-year-old had been designated for assignment last Thursday, but rather than let him hit waivers, the Mets saw enough potential to grab him before another team could.

In a corresponding move, the Mets placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 60-day IL.

A Power Bat With Some Concerning Strikeout Numbers

Canario only played 15 games in the majors last season, but he made the most of his limited opportunities, slashing .280/.357/.440 with a home run and two RBIs. His real production came in Triple-A, where he hit .243/.336/.514 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs over 64 games.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

His biggest weapon is his power, ranking among the best in baseball in barrel percentage and bat speed—even in a small sample size. If he can refine his plate discipline, the Mets might have something intriguing on their hands.

The issue? Strikeouts. Canario punched out in 30.4% of his Triple-A plate appearances and an alarming 39.3% in the majors. That level of swing-and-miss will need to come down if he hopes to stick at the big-league level.

Versatility in the Outfield

Beyond his bat, Canario also brings defensive flexibility. He’s played all three outfield positions and has shown competency at each, making him a useful depth piece for a Mets team that could use more options behind its everyday starters.

At just 24 years old, Canario is still young enough to develop into something more than a stash-and-see player. If he can cut down on the strikeouts while maintaining his power, the Mets may have found a sneaky good addition for next to nothing.