The Dominican Republic usually shows up to the World Baseball Classic like they’re trying to win a heavyweight title in the first round. Looking at that 2026 lineup, it’s a terrifying collection of talent that makes a video game roster look modest. You’ve got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally suiting up after that 2023 injury sidelined him, flanked by New York Mets star Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado. It’s an embarrassment of riches that should have every opposing manager checking their insurance premiums.

But then you look at the mound. The news out of Port St. Lucie on Tuesday felt like a bucket of ice water over the head of every fan in Santo Domingo. Freddy Peralta is out, per Wilber Sanchez. He is staying in camp with the Mets. After weeks of “will-he-won’t-he” drama, the strikeout machine confirmed he is passing on the WBC to focus on his first full season in Queens. It is a massive blow for a Dominican squad that is starting to look like an elite offense searching for a pitching staff that can actually survive four innings.

Queens Gains What Quisqueya Lost

Mets fans are probably popping champagne over this, and honestly, can you blame them? David Stearns didn’t trade away the future in Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams just to watch his new ace blow out an elbow in a March exhibition game. That’s the fans’ thinking, at least.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Peralta is coming off a monster 2025 where he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and finished fifth in the Cy Young race. He is the guy the Mets need to spearhead a rotation that is under immense pressure to deliver a pennant. Seeing him already working out in orange and blue before the report date shows where his head is at.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, is staring at a pitching staff that looks more like a game of musical chairs. They’ve already lost a staggering amount of depth. Framber Valdez, Luis Castillo, and Eury Pérez are gone. The bullpen took a hit too, with Emmanuel Clase and Jhoan Durán staying home. You can’t just replace 200 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP with “vibes” and national pride. Sandy Alcantara is there, sure, but he’s anchored to a staff that is getting thinner by the day.

The Insurance Nightmare in Puerto Rico

While the Dominicans are dealing with voluntary opt-outs, Team Puerto Rico is stuck in an insurance cage match. The Francisco Lindor situation is nothing short of a tragedy for the tournament. The man was literally named the captain a few months ago, yet he’s currently barred from playing because of “insurance constraints” following his minor elbow cleanup. It’s the kind of bureaucratic nonsense that kills the spirit of international play.

How does the face of a franchise and a national hero get told he’s ineligible for a tournament held in his own backyard at Hiram Bithorn Stadium? Lindor wants to play. The fans in San Juan are practically rioting for him to be there. But when you’re on a $341 million contract, these things happen. Between Lindor and Carlos Correa’s similar insurance hurdles, the Puerto Rican infield is looking thin.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Price of a Normal Spring

At the end of the day, Peralta’s decision is the cold, hard reality of the modern game. A pitcher who has already dealt with shoulder issues in the past knows that a “normal spring training” is worth its weight in gold.

The Dominican Republic will still be a juggernaut because you can’t ignore a lineup that features Ketel Marte and Junior Caminero at the bottom of the order. They’ll score runs in bunches. They’ll flip bats and dance in the dugout. But without Peralta’s wipeout slider in the mix, that road to a second WBC title just got a whole lot steeper.