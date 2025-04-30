Mets 8, Diamondbacks 3: Good news and great news as Mets cruise to 21st win

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets continued to ride their hot streak like a wave on Tuesday night, flattening the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 at Citi Field.

By the time the fourth inning rolled around, the Mets had already built an 8-0 cushion—leaving the rest of the game as little more than a formality.

Now sitting pretty at 21-9, the Mets remain the only team in baseball yet to hit double digits in losses. In a season that’s still finding its rhythm, New York is already dancing to its own beat.

Offense in Full Swing

It wasn’t just that the Mets scored eight runs—it’s how easily they seemed to do it. Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, and Pete Alonso each cleared the fence, turning the game into a highlight reel before the Diamondbacks could even catch their breath.

Starling Marte | 2nd Home Run



• Bottom 3rd, 0 outs, leading 4-0 vs. Arizona

• 2-Run HR (386 feet)

• vs. Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-1 count



[Tuesday, 4/29/25 – Game #30] https://t.co/bOhYcN7iAx pic.twitter.com/B2enFad4fP — Mets Home Runs (@MetsHRs) April 30, 2025

With nine hits and only four strikeouts, the Mets offense was surgical, not splashy—like a master chef slicing through ripe tomatoes with a razor-sharp blade.

Everything they touched turned into opportunity. There was no frantic scrambling or lucky bounces—just a confident lineup executing with ruthless precision.

David Peterson Knows the Assignment

Handed an 8-0 lead before his seat even got warm, David Peterson approached the mound like a man with nothing to prove—but plenty to protect. The lefty didn’t waste the gift his offense gave him.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, he delivered five calm, clean innings, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Peterson’s night was like cruise control on a quiet highway—steady, smooth, and perfectly paced. His ERA now stands at an impressive 3.06, and while his name might not ring out like some of the league’s headline arms, his performance is speaking volumes.

Leather and Hustle

For all the noise the bats made, the gloves refused to be overshadowed. The Mets defense pulled off some sparkling plays, reminding fans that flash and fundamentals can go hand in hand.

Francisco Lindor was his usual highlight-machine self, Tyrone Taylor covered ground like he had wings, and Pete Alonso added his own brand of grit at first base.

"OH WOW! Pinball 5-6-3!"



Francisco Lindor cleanly fields the deflection off of Mark VIentos' glove! pic.twitter.com/mq2gsm3wgK — SNY (@SNYtv) April 30, 2025

That blend of offense, pitching, and tight defense? That’s what makes the Mets dangerous. And with a 13-1 record at home, Citi Field is quickly becoming less of a ballpark and more of a fortress.

Right now, the Mets aren’t just winning—they’re making it look routine.