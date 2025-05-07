Mets 7, Diamondbacks 1: Good news and bad news as Juan Soto powers Mets to series win

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sometimes a baseball game turns on the obvious—like home runs and strikeouts—and other times it turns on moments so precise they could be scripted. On Wednesday night in the desert, the New York Mets leaned on both: the power stroke of Juan Soto and the cool determination of Kodai Senga to dispatch the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 at Chase Field and secure the series.

Soto Finds His Groove

For Juan Soto, this wasn’t just a two-homer game—it was a message. He went yard in back-to-back at-bats, his sixth and seventh of the season, and drove in three runs like it was just another day at the office. The swing is coming back, the timing looks crisp, and the numbers are starting to echo what the eye test has been whispering for a few weeks: Soto’s not just fine—he’s heating up. His average climbed to .261 and his OPS now rests at .863, a clear sign he’s once again becoming a problem for opposing pitchers.

There was a time—fleeting as it was—when critics murmured about Soto’s slow start. But those voices are fading fast, much like the baseballs he sent rocketing over the outfield walls. If Soto was a storm cloud in April, he’s a thunderclap in May.

Senga: Effectively Wild, Perfectly Timed

Kodai Senga’s box score tells a story of dominance—six innings, no runs, two hits, four strikeouts. But between those numbers lies a subplot of resilience. He issued five walks, struggled with command early, and still walked away with his fourth win and a shining 1.16 ERA.

Watching Senga pitch on Wednesday was like watching a tightrope walker battle wind gusts—unsteady at times, but never falling. The Diamondbacks had their chances, but when it mattered most, Senga pulled the right strings, often aided by the reliable safety net of the Mets’ defense.

A Defensive Gem

Speaking of that defense—if baseball had highlight reels like basketball, Wednesday’s would’ve led with the second-inning relay that saved a run and maybe changed the game’s entire temperature. When Alek Thomas lined one into the gap, Eugenio Suarez flew around the bases with eyes on home. But Tyrone Taylor, Francisco Lindor, and Luis Torrens combined like a precision relay team, cutting down Suarez at the plate and preserving a scoreless tie.

That play was less “routine out” and more “Broadway choreography.” And it was just one part of a flawless defensive night, with the Mets playing clean and sharp, exactly what you need when your starter is working around control issues.

Steady Contributions, Big Result

Francisco Lindor chipped in with two doubles, Jeff McNeil added a triple, and the offense clicked with just enough rhythm to keep Arizona chasing. The Mets are now 24-14, sitting confidently atop the NL East—a team looking more complete by the day, balancing timely hitting, elite starting pitching, and game-changing defense like a well-tuned orchestra.