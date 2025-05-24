Mets 5, Dodgers 2: Good news and bad news following huge win against L.A.

Just hours after their souls were crushed in a 13-inning heartbreaker, the New York Mets walked back onto the field—worn, bruised, but defiant.

In baseball, as in life, the rebound matters more than the stumble. And on Saturday at Citi Field, the Mets didn’t just rebound—they reminded us why hope never dies in Queens.

There’s something poetic about redemption arriving so quickly. The very next day, they found themselves locking horns with the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers once more, but this time, something clicked.

With a 5–2 win, the Mets didn’t just tie the series. They reminded fans, skeptics, and even themselves that they are, indeed, an elite team.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Juan Soto shows up when it matters most

Every batter goes cold eventually—but not every one comes back with fire like Juan Soto. On Saturday, he didn’t just break his slump. He burned it to ashes.

His fourth-inning double cracked through the Dodgers’ momentum, plating two and flipping the narrative. It wasn’t just timely—it was symbolic.

Soto’s bat had been silent too long, but Saturday? It sang. Each of his first four at-bats ended in rockets, all over 100 mph off the bat.

Juan Soto AB’s tonight:



102.3 MPH Almost HR



102.3 Single



108.5 2 run double! Almost HR



102.4 MPH Fly out



Looking like the old Juan Soto we know and love. pic.twitter.com/H8xuKmyt0U — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) May 25, 2025

Stat sheets tell you he went 2-for-5 with two RBI. What they won’t show is how alive his swing looked—how inevitable greatness felt again.

Baseball has a funny way of reminding you that storms often come before streaks. And Soto? He looks like thunder’s about to roll.

David Peterson outduels stars with surgical precision

Facing Shohei Ohtani is like challenging a storm with a paper umbrella—but David Peterson didn’t flinch. He danced in the rain and stayed dry.

With 7.2 innings of precision pitching, Peterson was nothing short of brilliant. He gave up just two runs, all in the second inning, before locking in.

Seven strikeouts, five hits, two walks, and an ERA now sitting at 2.79—he wasn’t just good, he was the heartbeat of Saturday’s win.

Peterson didn’t overpower. He outsmarted. Against a Dodgers lineup stacked with names that make pitchers sweat, he showed pure poise.

If the Mets want to make noise this summer, performances like this from their rotation aren’t optional—they’re everything.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brett Baty is becoming undeniable

There’s hot—and then there’s Brett Baty. The 24-year-old is doing more than hit. He’s forcing his name into every Mets fan’s vocabulary.

On Saturday, he put up a perfect 3-for-3 night with a double, a run, and two RBI. His OPS has climbed to .799, a reflection of steady brilliance.

Not long ago, he was sent down—a moment that could’ve shattered confidence. Instead, it lit a fire that now powers the Mets’ infield.

He’s not just performing. He’s evolving. Every swing carries intent, every at-bat has purpose. He looks less like a prospect and more like a cornerstone.

At this point, manager Carlos Mendoza has a real decision to make: Baty, usually the ninth hitter, might not just deserve to stay—he might deserve to rise in the lineup.

Mets show grit in the face of exhaustion

There’s a reason they say baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. But sometimes, you have to sprint right after a marathon—and that’s what the Mets did.

Friday night’s 13-inning slog was the kind of game that sticks to your bones. Yet just hours later, this team found another gear.

They played free, aggressive, and together. Every pitch mattered. Every at-bat felt urgent. It was the kind of performance that builds belief.

Like a boxer taking one on the chin but standing tall, the Mets reminded us why you never count out a team with heart.

This wasn’t just a win—it was a message. To their fans, their critics, and maybe even themselves: they’re still here.

