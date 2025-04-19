Mets 5, Cardinals 4: Good news and bad news from Lindor’s walk-off heroics

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets were locked in a back-and-forth duel with the St. Louis Cardinals, the kind of game that keeps fans perched on the edge of their seats and announcers holding their breath.

With the score knotted at four in the bottom of the ninth, it felt like anyone’s game—until Francisco Lindor stepped to the plate and rewrote the script with one majestic swing.

Francisco Lindor Calls Game (and History)

After going hitless in his first four at-bats, Lindor wasn’t exactly having a night to remember. But as baseball so often reminds us, all it takes is one moment.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

And Lindor’s moment was seismic. He uncorked a towering blast into the second deck, sending Citi Field into a frenzy and sealing a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win.

LINDOR WITH A SWING AND A DRIVE!!!!!



METS WIN 5-4!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ztsy7w2S0U — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2025

The homer wasn’t just a game-winner—it was a milestone. Lindor’s 250th career long ball etched his name into the history books as just the sixth shortstop in Major League Baseball history to hit that mark.

He’s still only 31, firmly in his prime, and if history is any guide, there are plenty more bombs left in that bat.

Vientos Starts to Click

Mark Vientos’ early-season numbers have been underwhelming, his OPS stuck in neutral at .580. But lately, the third baseman has been turning the page.

After launching a homer Thursday, he followed it up with another on Friday, extending a run of scoring in five consecutive games.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For a while, it seemed like Vientos was a puzzle the Mets couldn’t quite solve. But now, the pieces are snapping into place—and if he keeps trending upward, pitchers around the league might want to start studying harder.

Peterson’s Quietly Effective Night

David Peterson didn’t dazzle with a shutout or flirt with a no-hitter, but his 5.1 innings were a blueprint for stability. He gave up three runs and seven hits but struck out nine without issuing a single walk.

Like a craftsman who may not wow you with flash but gets the job done, Peterson gave his team a chance—and that was enough.

Bullpen Holds the Rope (Almost)

The Mets’ bullpen, apart from one hiccup, was rock solid. Huascar Brazobán surrendered a game-tying solo shot to Brendan Donovan, but the trio of Brazobán, Max Kranick, and Ryne Stanek combined for six strikeouts, no walks, and just one earned run over 3.2 innings.

Even when the seams started to stretch, the pen held tight—setting the stage for Lindor’s dramatic finish and the Mets’ 13th win of the season, a victory that keeps them a game ahead of the Phillies in the division.