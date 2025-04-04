Mets 5, Blue Jays 0: Good news and bad news after dominant home opener display

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Friday afternoon in Queens felt like baseball in its purest form. The sun was out, the stands were buzzing, and Citi Field was draped in nostalgia and hope. New York Mets fans were treated to a full-course meal: a tribute to the past, a glimpse of a promising future, and a five-star performance on the field.

The 5-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays wasn’t just a game—it was a celebration.

Tylor Megill: Quiet Storm on the Mound

Tylor Megill might not be the name that lights up headlines, but he’s quickly becoming the guy who quietly writes his own story, one dominant outing at a time.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Like a jazz drummer holding the beat in the background while the rest of the band shines, Megill’s steady presence gives the Mets rhythm.

On Friday, he danced through the Jays’ lineup with finesse, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits, walked three, and struck out four—keeping his ERA at a minuscule 0.87 through two starts. It wasn’t flashy, but it was exactly what the Mets needed.

Mets’ Bats Beginning to Roar

Offensively, the Mets finally looked like they remembered how to throw a party. After a slow start to the season, the lineup found its pop in recent games and Friday was no exception.

Pete Alonso, also known as the ‘Polar Bear,’ notched a double and launched a homer that reminded everyone why he’s in the conversation to be the franchise’s home run king. He’s slugging a robust .750, and his bat looked as lively as the crowd.

WELCOME BACK!



PETE ALONSO GOES DEEP IN THE HOME OPENER! pic.twitter.com/kwfhlnEqRA — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 4, 2025

Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto each chipped in with doubles of their own, showing the top of the order is starting to click. The first four in the lineup combined for four hits, four RBI, and all five runs—like a well-oiled machine finally hitting its stride.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Lights Out Bullpen: Kranick Keeps Dealing

After Megill exited, the bullpen didn’t just hold the line—they sharpened it. Reed Garrett and AJ Minter set the stage, and then Max Kranick stepped in like a closer at a symphony. Two perfect innings, one strikeout, and not even a whiff of trouble. His ERA? Still flawless at 0.00.

And the ballgame is over!



Max Kranick finishes off the Mets' shutout win over the Blue Jays in their home opener! pic.twitter.com/nZyYq7Yv7W — SNY (@SNYtv) April 4, 2025

Kranick is quickly carving out a niche as a multi-inning bullpen ace—a Swiss Army knife in cleats, quietly becoming one of the Mets’ most reliable weapons.

The Mets, now 4-3, face the Blue Jays again on Saturday, still chasing the Phillies, but looking more and more like a team settling into its groove.