Mets 4, Rockies 2: Good news and bad news as Francisco Lindor lifts New York with two homers

After Wednesday’s stinging loss to the Chicago White Sox, the New York Mets returned to Citi Field wounded but hungry—fans could feel it in the air.

Sometimes, all it takes is one hero to flip the story. On Friday, that hero was Francisco Lindor, bat blazing.

Lindor didn’t just hit home runs—he launched thunderbolts. His two dingers lit up the night and lifted the team’s spirit.

Lindor lifts the Mets

Going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, he reminded everyone why he’s one of baseball’s premier shortstops.

He now has 12 home runs on the season, and his 260 career homers tie him with Derek Jeter. That’s no small feat.

It’s a quiet kind of dominance. Lindor might not be the loudest guy on the field, but his bat speaks volumes.

If Lindor was the spark, Juan Soto was the match that finally struck after weeks of frustration.

Soto’s swing finds rhythm at last

Coming into Friday, Soto’s recent stats were ugly—a .396 OPS over his last 16 games. Fans were beginning to murmur.

But baseball is funny that way. It’s a game of streaks, and even the coldest hitters catch fire again.

Soto went 2-for-4 with a scorching RBI double that drew an audible sigh of relief from the stands.

His slugging percentage climbed to .400—nothing jaw-dropping, but everything he needed to feel alive again.

Like a classic vinyl record, his timing was just a touch off. Friday felt like the needle finally hit the groove.

He’s too talented to stay down for long. This might just be the beginning of a hot streak for the young star.

In fact, as he said after the game, ‘it’s a matter of time.’

Peterson’s poise sets the tone early

Overshadowed by the offensive fireworks was a quietly confident performance from David Peterson.

The lefty went 5.2 innings, allowing just one run and showing tremendous command from the first pitch.

He mixed his pitches well, got ahead in counts, and never looked rattled—even when traffic loomed on the bases.

Peterson may not have ace status yet, but Friday’s outing showed flashes of someone ready for a larger role.

His ability to set the tone early was crucial, especially after Wednesday’s deflating defeat.

Every strong rotation needs a stabilizer. Peterson offered exactly that on a night the Mets needed calm and clarity.

Edwin Díaz is officially untouchable again

Let’s talk about dominance—specifically, Edwin Díaz’s brand of it. The Mets closer is a fire-breathing dragon again.

He struck out the side to seal the win and lower his ERA to a sharp 2.31, earning his 12th save of the year.

Díaz hasn’t allowed a hit in his last 30 at-bats faced. That’s not just dominance; that’s suffocation.

Edwin Díaz struck out the side in the ninth inning tonight, hitting 99 mph on his final pitch.



You could almost hear the helplessness in the Rockies’ swings—wild, late, desperate.

When Díaz is on, it feels like the ninth inning is already over before it begins. Friday was no exception.

He’s returned to that 2022 form where every appearance felt like a lights-out rock concert in cleats.

Like a well-written comeback script, Friday’s game had everything—redemption, power, hope, and the promise of more to come.

