Mets 4, Phillies 3: Good news and bad news as Mets sweep with a walk-off win

Something special is brewing in Queens, and it smells a lot like winning. The New York Mets are riding a red-hot streak that just won’t quit, stretching their run to seven consecutive victories after a thrilling 4-3 extra-innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

That makes it a clean sweep of the three-game set, and suddenly, the Mets are sitting pretty with a five-game cushion atop the division. It’s April, sure—but try telling the Citi Field faithful not to dream a little.

Citi Field Fortress

Home-field advantage? The Mets have redefined it. With a jaw-dropping 12-1 record at Citi Field, they’ve turned their ballpark into something more like a fortress with ivy walls and an electric crowd ready to shake the concrete.

Whether it’s the comfort of their own clubhouse or the New York skyline giving them a boost, this team’s home mojo is undeniable.

Alonso and Marte: Late-Inning Lightning

This game had all the makings of a nail-biter—and it delivered. After Juan Soto’s groundout in the tenth left Francisco Lindor marooned on third, the air at Citi Field got thick with tension.

But just when the crowd started to hold its collective breath, Pete Alonso stepped up and launched a double that roared down the line like a subway train late for its stop. Tie game. The stadium erupted.

Then came a strategic walk to Brandon Nimmo and a key strikeout of Mark Vientos by Phillies closer Jordan Romano.

Two outs, game on the line—and Starling Marte answered the call. His clutch single sent Alonso sliding across home plate and the Mets into a frenzy. Game, set, and a seventh straight dub.

STARLING MARTE WALK-OFF WINNER!!



THE METS HAVE SWEPT THE PHILLIES!! pic.twitter.com/yif1Azk1mr — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2025

Brett Baty’s Statement Swing

Even if the scoreboard almost told a different story, Brett Baty made sure fans remembered one thing: his power is very real. In the early innings, he uncorked a thunderous home run that sounded more like a shotgun blast than a crack of the bat.

It left his bat at 113.9 mph and disappeared into the night like a comet. While his season slash line (.204/.246/.352) still has room to grow, moments like these make you think twice about bumping him for Jeff McNeil’s impending return.

Diaz Scare in the Tenth

It wasn’t all sunshine and celebrations. Edwin Diaz, anchoring a tense tenth inning in his second frame of work, had to exit the game with the trainer.

Fans held their breath once more—but this time, it was for health, not heroics. The diagnosis? Left hip cramping. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like anything more than a short-term scare.

The Mets roll on. Seven wins in a row, home field dominance, late-game magic, and young talent flexing. No need to overthink it. Just enjoy the ride.