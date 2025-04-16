Mets 3, Twins 4: Good news and bad news after heartbreaking loss

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets nearly pulled off an impressive comeback on Wednesday night, clawing their way out of a three-run hole against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning.

For a moment, it looked like they might flip the script entirely. But baseball, as always, had other plans.

Opportunities Missed and Moments That Hurt

It was a game that felt like trying to thread a needle with oven mitts—close, tense, and filled with frustration. The Mets repeatedly put runners on base, only to watch chances slip away like sand through fingers.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Then came the moment that truly stung: with Minnesota already up 2-0, Will Castro was called safe at first on a controversial play, despite Pete Alonso’s diving stop and a strong relay to Jose Butto. Replays clearly showed the runner was out.

But in a cruel twist of timing, the Mets had already spent their challenge earlier in the game. No do-overs. No justice. Just another blemish on a night where every run carried the weight of the game.

A Flash of Firepower in the Eighth

Down but not defeated, the Mets showed real fight late. Alonso and Jesse Winker ripped RBI doubles in the eighth, setting the tone. Then came Luisangel Acuña—who’s been hotter than a sidewalk in July—with a clutch RBI single to even things at three.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It was the kind of rally that jolts a dugout, wakes up the bats, and gives fans a reason to believe.

But just as quickly as the door creaked open, it slammed shut again. Ty France delivered the final blow with a walk-off single in the tenth, leaving Reed Garrett and the Mets to walk off the field with their seventh loss of the year.

Hagenman Turns Heads

One of the few bright spots on the night was Justin Hagenman, the Mets’ recent call-up, who was lights-out in relief. After Huascar Brazobán handled the opening frame, Hagenman took over and turned in a gem—3.1 innings, just one run, no walks, and four strikeouts.

Cool, composed, and efficient, he made the kind of first impression that lingers.

He may be heading back to Triple-A soon, but he certainly left his calling card. Sometimes in baseball, a single outing can open a door down the line—and Hagenman just might have kicked one.