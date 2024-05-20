Mets: 3 takeaways from the Mets’ series loss to the Miami Marlins

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping three out of four games to the Philadelphia Phillies at home, the Mets hit the road to continue their National League East gauntlet against the Miami Marlins.

Recapping the Mets’ series loss to the Miami Marlins

Jesus Luzardo shut down the Mets in game one, tossing six shutout innings as the Marlins won 8-0. The Mets bats woke up in game two and took a 9-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth before Edwin Díaz allowed Jazz Chisholm Jr to hit an RBI single and Josh Bell to hit a 428-foot moonshot to center field to tie the game at nine. After a scoreless top of the 10th, Otto Lopez would single to center, driving in Christian Bethancourt to walk it off for the Marlins.

The Mets would jump on Sixto Sanchez in the first inning of game three, scoring four runs, and that would be enough as the blue and orange would tack on a couple more runs before capturing game three 7-3. Here are three notes from the Mets series loss to the Marlins.

Reed Garrett’s all-star-worthy campaign continues

The Mets may have a relief pitcher representing the organization at Globe Life Field this July, but it is certainly not the player fans would’ve thought when the season began.

Reed Garrett made two appearances in the series, pitching 2.1 innings while allowing three hits and striking out four. In addition, Garrett recorded a save and a hold. If the 31-year-old continues to pitch like this, he may be the Mets all-star representative this summer.

J.D. Martinez is heating up

Following a solid back half of the series against the Phillies, J.D. Martinez carried his hot bat down to the Sunshine State. Martinez went 4-for-8 against the Marlins, with one of those hits being a double and picking up a pair of RBIs.

Martinez missed Sunday’s game due to suffering from flu-like symptoms, but once the six-time all-star is healthy, he should continue to be a crucial cog in the Mets lineup.

Disastrous Díaz

After starting the season wheeling and dealing, Díaz has hit a little bit of a roadblock. The 30-year-old blew a pair of saves against the Phillies and struggled in his only appearance against the Marlins. Díaz allowed four hits and four runs while only recording a single out as he blew his third straight save opportunity. The Mets may want to consider a change at the closer position until Díaz regains his confidence.