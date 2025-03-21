Mets 3, Cardinals 2: Good news and great news from Clay Holmes and Brett Baty’s continued dominance

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets pulled off a solid 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, and while the team effort was there, two names stole the show: Clay Holmes and Brett Baty.

The pair of spring standouts continued to make their presence felt, showing exactly why they’re poised to be key players when the season kicks off.

That’s not to say it was a one-man (or two-man) effort. Pete Alonso smacked an RBI double, Huascar Brazoban grabbed the win with 1.2 scoreless innings, and Danny Young chipped in a clean frame. But when the dust settled, Holmes and Baty were the stars of the afternoon.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Holmes Sharp in Final Spring Tune-Up

If the Mets were looking for reassurance that they made the right call handing Holmes the ball on Opening Day, they got it. The right-hander continued his spring dominance, tossing 5.1 shutout innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. His final spring ERA? A minuscule 0.93.

Clay Holmes' overall Spring Training stats as he prepares for Opening Day in the Mets rotation:

19.1 IP | 7 H | 2 R | 8 BB | 23 K | 0.93 ERA



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/AM0oNfbN3M — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2025

Holmes has been a revelation in his new role, looking every bit the ace the Mets need him to be. If this was a dress rehearsal, he just nailed every line. The regular season is next, and he looks more than ready to take center stage.

Baty Keeps Proving His Worth

Baty is making sure no one forgets his name when the Mets finalize their roster. With Jeff McNeil sidelined, he’s stepped up in a big way. On Friday, he played third base and delivered another standout performance, going 2-for-3 with a home run—his third of the spring.

It’s hard to argue with the numbers. Baty is hitting .354 with a .708 slugging percentage in Grapefruit League action. That’s not knocking on the door—that’s kicking it down. With his versatility and hot bat, he’s looking like a lock for Opening Day.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Marte Finally Sees the Field

After spending much of the spring nursing a bruised knee, Starling Marte made his long-awaited return to the outfield. The veteran, who had previously only appeared as a designated hitter, took his spot in right field for the first time in 2025.

Marte went 0-for-2 at the plate, but the real victory was simply getting back on the field. While he’s expected to split time at DH moving forward, seeing him roam the outfield again is a promising sign for the Mets.

With Opening Day just around the corner, New York’s roster is starting to take shape, and performances like these are making decisions a little easier. Holmes is locked in, Baty is hitting everything in sight, and Marte is back where he belongs. The countdown to the regular season is on.