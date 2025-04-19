Mets 3, Cardinals 0: Good news and bad news after brilliant pitching display

The New York Mets keep stacking wins like a well-built Jenga tower, adding another block with a 3-0 shutout over the St. Louis Cardinals — their third straight win in the series and 14th on the season.
With Kodai Senga locking things down from the hill, and Pete Alonso and Juan Soto carrying the offensive torch, the Mets looked sharp in all facets.
Senga Stays Silent — Opposing Bats, That Is
Kodai Senga didn’t just pitch — he orchestrated. Like a quiet conductor with a wicked forkball, Senga extended his scoreless streak to 19 innings, giving the Mets 5.2 innings of three-hit, four-strikeout ball.
He wasn’t overpowering, but he didn’t need to be. He worked the strike zone like a painter with a fine brush — precise, patient, and poised.
Once he exited, the bullpen took the baton and ran with it. Reed Garrett did his part, A.J. Minter danced on a tightrope in the eighth, and Edwin Díaz nailed things down like he was closing a vault.
Lindor to the Rescue
The eighth inning nearly unraveled when Minter suddenly couldn’t find the strike zone and issued three walks. But with the bases full and tension rising, Francisco Lindor made a slick defensive play that snuffed out the Cardinals’ best scoring chance.
It wasn’t flashy — just smart, instinctive baseball that speaks to why he’s the heartbeat of the infield.
Alonso Flexes, Soto Chips In
Juan Soto might not be in full flight yet, but he’s flapping those wings. His RBI single in the first inning gave the Mets an early edge, and he’s gradually heating up, nudging his OPS up to .787.
Then, as if on cue, Pete Alonso reminded everyone why he’s one of the league’s most dangerous hitters. The ‘Polar Bear’ roared with an RBI double in the third and added a solo homer in the eighth, continuing his tear with a blistering 1.220 OPS.
Right now, he’s seeing beach balls at the plate.
Vientos Exits Early
The only dark cloud over the win was third baseman Mark Vientos leaving the game with a bit of groin discomfort. Manager Carlos Mendoza downplayed the issue, calling it precautionary and listing him as day-to-day.
For what it’s worth, Vientos feels very optimistic about the injury:
The Mets keep rolling — quietly building momentum, one game at a time.