Mets’ 2024 breakout star is yet to hit his stride this year

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have started to look like a well-tuned engine—one that had its pistons firing in rhythm on the mound all season, and now the offense is roaring to life. Like a band finding its groove mid-concert, the Mets’ bats have begun to sing in harmony, led by some scorching-hot performances from names like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, and rising star Luisangel Acuña.

While the lineup is turning heads, there’s one player quietly drifting in the opposite direction.

A Puzzling Slow Start for Mark Vientos

Mark Vientos was supposed to be a cornerstone of this offense. After a 2024 campaign that felt like a coming-of-age movie for the third baseman—27 homers, a 133 wRC+, and a playoff run that had fans on their feet—expectations for 2025 were sky-high. But so far, Vientos has been stuck in neutral.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Through the early months of the season, he’s batting just .220 with a .301 OBP and a .370 slugging percentage. He’s launched four home runs and driven in 15, which, while not dreadful, feels like a muted echo of the thunder he brought to the plate just a year ago. A 92 wRC+ doesn’t scream crisis, but it doesn’t whisper confidence either—especially when compared to what he’s shown he can do.

Improvement Without Impact

Interestingly, the underlying numbers suggest Vientos has made some strides. He’s trimmed his strikeout rate significantly—from a concerning 29.7% last year to a more palatable 21% this season. In theory, putting the ball in play more often should lead to better results. But like a boxer throwing more jabs without landing any solid punches, Vientos just isn’t making loud contact.

His barrel rate, once an intimidating 14.1%, has been cut in half to just 6.1%. The hard-hit rate is also down—from 46.6% to 40.8%. It’s not that he’s missing—he’s just not hitting with the same menace. It’s like watching a power hitter swap his sledgehammer for a whiffle bat.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Woes Add to the Struggles

Unfortunately for the Mets, Vientos’ issues don’t end at the plate. His defense at third base has been rough. With -3 Defensive Runs Saved and -4 Outs Above Average already, his glove has become a liability in a position that demands reliability. Advanced metrics paint an unflattering picture, and projection systems aren’t optimistic that things will turn around quickly on that front.

Waiting on the Turnaround

Vientos still has the tools. Talent like his doesn’t just evaporate overnight. But for now, he’s the one piece of the Mets’ puzzle that doesn’t seem to fit. As the rest of the team surges, he’s stuck trying to rediscover the magic that made him such a force just one season ago.