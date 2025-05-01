Mets 2, Diamondbacks 4: Good news and bad news as Mets waste two Juan Soto home runs

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

For the first time since last August, the New York Mets tasted a home series defeat, and they have the Arizona Diamondbacks to thank.

Thursday’s 4-2 loss in the finale put the stamp on a tough set, one in which the Mets had their chances but ultimately fizzled.

FINAL: Diamondbacks 4, Mets 2



WP: Zac Gallen

LP: Kodai Senga

SV: Shelby Miller



? Juan Soto's two-homer effort wasn't enough for the Mets, who dropped a three-game series to the Snakes.



? Record: 21-11

? Streak: L2

???? Pace: 106-56



Record: 21-11

Streak: L2

Pace: 106-56

Next: Friday @ STL, 8:15 p.m. ET

Soto’s Solo Show

Juan Soto finally reminded everyone who he is—twice. The star slugger launched his first home runs of the season, each one a solo shot, and each one louder than the last.

But much like a soloist playing to an empty theater, the timing lacked support. No runners on base meant his two bombs were the only marks the Mets made on Zac Gallen and company.

Before the game, Soto was still a solid contributor with a 115 wRC+, but it felt like watching a sports car stuck in second gear.

Thursday, he shifted up. His two blasts, one off Gallen and the other off reliever Kevin Ginkel, bumped that number to 132, and chances are it’s just the start of a longer climb.

Senga Bent But Didn’t Break

Kodai Senga’s outing was a study in contrast. His final line—one run over four innings—looks like the kind of thing any team would take. But he had to walk a tightrope to get there.

With three walks, five hits, and just four innings of work, his command was more scattershot than surgical. Still, he struck out six and left with a glittering 1.38 ERA. A bend-but-don’t-break performance if there ever was one.

Missing in Action: The Rest of the Lineup

Take Soto out of the picture, and the Mets’ offense essentially flatlined. Just three hits, no runs, and a whopping 13 strikeouts tell the story of a team that couldn’t find its rhythm.

It was like watching a band try to play without tuning their instruments—off-key and out of sync.

The bullpen didn’t offer much of a rescue. Génesis Cabrera, Max Kranick, and Reed Garrett each allowed a run, letting the game slip out of reach in a slow leak rather than a blowout. This crew could use a breather and maybe a few new arms.

Tough loss. Time to regroup.