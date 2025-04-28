Mets 19, Nationals 5: Good news and great news following jaw-dropping blowout win

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets aren’t just winning games; they’re making a statement. On Monday, they steamrolled the Washington Nationals 19-5, becoming the first team in baseball to hit the 20-win mark this season.

After some head-scratching losses on Friday and Sunday, this final game of the series felt like a much-needed course correction, splitting the four-game set and putting a jolt back into the Mets’ step.

An Offensive Avalanche

If the Mets’ bats had been napping earlier in the series, Monday felt like a full-blown wake-up call. They racked up 21 hits, lighting up Nationals pitching like a pinball machine.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Every starter got in on the action—except for Francisco Lindor, who somehow missed the memo. Four home runs punctuated the night, a reminder that when this lineup clicks, it can feel like trying to plug a firehose with a toothpick.

The Brandon Nimmo Game

There’s struggling, and then there’s what Brandon Nimmo was going through. His early-season .192 average had seen him tumble down to sixth in the batting order.

But Monday, he didn’t just bounce back—he exploded. Channeling his inner Carlos Delgado, Nimmo racked up nine RBIs, a feat no Met had achieved since Delgado’s heyday.

Going 4-for-6 with two homers (including a grand slam) and four runs scored, Nimmo turned what had been a slow, frustrating start into a career-defining night.

Canning Cruises Through

Griffin Canning might not be a workhorse who eats innings like a bottomless pit, but he’s been nothing if not steady. On Monday, he spun five shutout innings with the calmness of a seasoned chef flipping pancakes—smooth, controlled, and just effective enough.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Allowing just four hits and three walks while striking out five, Canning bagged his fourth win and brought his ERA down to a sparkling 2.61.

Jeff McNeil’s All-Around Night

Jeff McNeil doesn’t just hit; he shapeshifts. Fresh off the injured list, McNeil went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, but it was his defensive carousel that caught just as much attention.

He started in center field, moved to right field, and slid over to second base, like a Swiss Army knife in cleats. It was the kind of all-around performance that hints McNeil’s ready to make up for lost time.