Mets’ $19 million trade candidate may have just become an impact piece again

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets weighed the idea of moving veteran outfielder Starling Marte this offseason, but as of this past weekend, the expectation is that he will remain on the roster for the foreseeable future.

With Brandon Nimmo dealing with soreness in his right knee, Marte might end up playing a bigger role than originally anticipated. The 36-year-old outfielder was already expected to see his workload reduced in 2025, but injuries elsewhere in the lineup could change that plan.

Marte’s Role in 2025

Last season, Marte appeared in 94 games, hitting .269/.327/.388 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs. His 104 wRC+ suggests he was slightly above league average offensively, but his defensive quality has been on the decline for a few years now.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Despite some regression, Marte has started the spring strong, hitting .375 in a small sample size over three games. The Mets aren’t concerned about seeing him in extended action during Grapefruit League play, knowing that his experience allows him to step in and contribute when needed.

Nimmo’s Knee Soreness Could Shift Plans

The Mets originally envisioned Marte as a depth outfielder who would see more time in a rotational role, especially with younger options like Jesse Winker and the newly acquired Juan Soto set to get most of the reps. However, Nimmo’s knee soreness could force them to lean on Marte earlier than expected.

Given his age and recent injury history, the Mets will likely be careful about his workload, but having an experienced player like him as insurance is a luxury most teams would love to have.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Marte’s Mindset Heading Into the Season

Despite rumors swirling about his future with the team, Marte has remained focused on doing whatever the Mets ask of him. He understands that his role may be reduced compared to past seasons but is prepared to contribute in any way possible.

“I’m ready and willing and able to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Marte said through an interpreter before the Mets’ 3-3 tie at Clover Park, va the New York Post. “As a player, you can only control what you do on the field, and I want to do my best.”

For now, it looks like Marte will stay put, and with Nimmo’s situation still uncertain, the Mets may need him more than they initially thought.

