Mets 10, Marlins 4: Good news and bad news after power surge and David Peterson’s gem

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets evened up their record at 2-2 on the young 2025 season with a resounding 10-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Monday night.

It was a night of fireworks, as four Mets players went deep, backing up a strong performance from David Peterson on the mound.

Peterson Carves Up Miami

Peterson took the mound on Monday night and made it clear from the jump—this was his game. The left-hander sliced through Miami’s lineup like a hot knife through butter, fanning nine hitters over six solid innings while allowing just two runs.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If this performance is any indication, Peterson is picking up right where he left off in 2024 when he established himself as a key piece in the Mets’ rotation with a 2.90 ERA.

There was never a moment of real trouble for him. His fastball was crisp, his secondary stuff was biting, and the Marlins had no answers. If the Mets needed a stabilizing presence on the mound, Peterson delivered it in full.

Alonso’s Grand Entrance

If a single swing could shift the entire momentum of a game, Pete Alonso’s fifth-inning grand slam did just that. The Mets and Marlins were locked in a 1-1 battle when Alonso stepped in and promptly sent a baseball into orbit.

The sound off his bat was unmistakable—a no-doubt shot that cracked open the game like a piñata, giving the Mets a commanding four-run lead.

This was no ordinary home run; it was Alonso’s first of the year, and with 26 more, he’ll stand alone atop the Mets’ all-time leaderboard.

Considering his history of mashing, you wouldn’t bet against him getting there sooner rather than later.

Power Surge in Miami

Alonso wasn’t the only one to take Miami deep. The Mets turned loanDepot Park into their personal launching pad, with Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Luis Torrens all joining the home run parade.

Every time the Marlins tried to claw back, another Met was rounding the bases, making it clear that this offense has plenty of firepower.

Torrens Seizing the Moment

When Francisco Alvarez went down with a wrist injury in spring training, many expected the catching position to be a soft spot in the Mets’ lineup. Enter Luis Torrens, who has not only stepped up but is proving to be a legitimate asset.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The 28-year-old backstop went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored, pushing his early-season slash line to an eye-popping .364/.417/.818. He was brought in as a backup, but he’s playing like a man determined to rewrite his role.

In baseball, opportunities can come out of nowhere, and Torrens is making sure his doesn’t slip away. The Mets will take all the unexpected production they can get, and right now, he’s delivering in a big way.