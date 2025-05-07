Mets 1, Diamondbacks 5: Good news and bad news as Zac Gallen dominates New York again

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

It was déjà vu all over again for the New York Mets on Tuesday night in the desert, as Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen threw down another gem and led his team to a 5-1 win. For the Mets, it was a familiar script with a frustrating twist, as they couldn’t solve Gallen—again—and saw their offense evaporate under the lights at Chase Field.

Mets’ Bats Fall Silent

Baseball is a game of rhythm, and on Tuesday night, the Mets’ lineup was out of tune. Like a rock band showing up to a gig with broken strings and no drummer, New York’s offense never got in sync. Four hits spread across nine innings is never a winning formula, and when the top of your order—Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso—goes a collective 0-for-8, you’re left trying to paint a masterpiece without a brush.

Alonso, in particular, had a rough night at the office, fanning three times. It wasn’t for lack of effort, but the execution just wasn’t there. The Mets have leaned on these sluggers all season long, and while one off-night doesn’t spell doom, it does throw a wrench into any plans of consistency—something the team has been searching for lately despite their solid 23-14 record atop the NL East.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

David Peterson Battles, But Walks Hurt

David Peterson didn’t implode, but he didn’t inspire much confidence either. The lefty labored through six innings, and while he kept the game from spiraling, the four walks he issued were like cracks in a dam. Combine those with five hits, and you’ve got a recipe for trouble—traffic on the basepaths tends to catch up with you eventually, and it did for Peterson.

He wasn’t overmatched, just outdueled. Facing Gallen is like trying to run uphill in a windstorm. You might make progress, but you’ll never quite catch your breath.

Zac Gallen: Mets’ Kryptonite

There’s something about facing the Mets that brings out the best in Zac Gallen. Maybe it’s the bright lights, maybe it’s the challenge—but whatever it is, he has their number and won’t stop calling.

On Tuesday, he spun seven innings of two-hit ball, striking out six and walking three. He gave up a single run, and that was it. No drama. No unraveling. Just efficient, icy control. And this wasn’t a one-time thing: Gallen had already muzzled the Mets on May 1, giving up just a single run over six innings with eight punchouts.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Now he’s done it in New York and Arizona. If there’s a Mets voodoo doll somewhere, Gallen might be the one holding the pins.

A Close Call for Nimmo

There was a collective gasp from the Mets’ dugout and fans alike in the fourth inning when Brandon Nimmo came up limping after fielding a ball in left. He stayed in the game, but his left knee will certainly be a point of focus in the upcoming hours, as he was seen massaging the area. Afterward, Nimmo said he “dodged a bullet,” a sigh of relief considering his lingering issues from spring, but with his other knee.

"We dodged a bullet"



Brandon Nimmo says his knee feels good and he will be "good to go to play" pic.twitter.com/BsbNbXU94F — SNY (@SNYtv) May 7, 2025

The Mets can’t afford another blow to their outfield, especially not one as consistent and energetic as Nimmo. For now, they’ll hold their breath and hope this scare stays just that—a scare.