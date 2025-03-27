Mets 1, Astros 3: Good news and bad news as Clay Holmes, offense struggle in opener

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets kicked off their season with high hopes, but their bats never quite woke up in a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite drawing six walks, they couldn’t crack the code against Framber Valdez, who carved through the lineup with seven shutout innings.

The Astros’ bullpen held firm, and even a late Mets rally came up short.

Holmes’ Transition to Starter Hits a Bump

Clay Holmes had been one of the Mets’ bright spots in spring training, making a promising move from the bullpen to the rotation. But on Thursday, his command betrayed him. He lasted just 4.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks. He did strike out four, but too many baserunners led to trouble.

Holmes wasn’t exactly getting knocked around, but he gave the Astros too many chances, and they took advantage. Like a driver weaving between lanes, he never found his rhythm, and the Mets paid for it.

Ninth-Inning Drama, But No Comeback

For a moment in the ninth inning, it looked like the Mets might steal this one. Josh Hader, one of baseball’s nastiest closers, was wobbly. New York loaded the bases with no outs, setting up a golden opportunity.

But the rally never fully materialized. Hayden Senger struck out. Francisco Lindor lifted a deep sac fly to finally put the Mets on the board. Then, with the tying runs still on base, Juan Soto stepped in. The script seemed set for heroics—until Hader slammed the door with a strikeout.

Brazobán and Young Keep It Close

The bullpen did its job after Holmes exited, keeping the Mets in striking distance. Huascar Brazobán was sharp, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, and Danny Young followed with another clean frame. They gave the offense a shot to rally, but the bats couldn’t deliver.

Too Much Patience, Not Enough Power

The Mets showed discipline at the plate, particularly from their big bats. Soto, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos combined for five walks and just one strikeout.

But patience only goes so far when the hits don’t come. Lindor, the table-setter, went hitless in four at-bats before his sac fly.

There’s too much talent in this lineup for one quiet night to be a concern. The Mets will get another shot tomorrow.