Meet the Mets’ newest relief pitching weapon

Spring training is all about opportunity, and for several New York Mets pitchers, it’s a proving ground to show they belong. The organization has no shortage of resources to help hurlers refine their craft, but Max Kranick isn’t just fine-tuning—he’s making a statement.

A Comeback Worth Watching

Kranick’s path hasn’t been smooth. After debuting with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021, he saw limited action in 2022 before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The grueling recovery process kept him out for most of 2023, and though he was in the Mets’ system last year, he never made it back to the big leagues. Now, healthy and throwing better than ever, he’s making his case for a bullpen role in 2024.

Dominating in Spring Training

His performance this spring has been nothing short of dominant. After 5.1 innings, he boasts a flawless ERA, six strikeouts, and—perhaps most impressively—zero walks. His most recent outing on Monday saw him punch out three batters over 1.1 scoreless innings, further solidifying his growing reputation as a potential weapon in the bullpen.

The Stuff That Turns Heads

What makes Kranick so effective? It starts with his fastball. According to prospect expert Joe DeMayo, Kranick has been sitting at 96 mph and touching 97 with an elite 19″ of induced vertical break (IVB).

That IVB essentially means his fastball appears to “rise” more than hitters expect, making it a nightmare to square up.

On top of that, Kranick has added two nasty breaking pitches: a sweeper and a gyro slider. The sweeper moves horizontally, fooling batters who expect more traditional downward break, while the gyro slider mimics a bullet’s spiral, staying on a tight plane before darting late.

Together, they give him a dynamic arsenal that could play well in high-leverage situations.

Too Good to Ignore?

The Mets have a deep bullpen, but Kranick’s performance is making it harder to leave him off the Opening Day roster. DeMayo put it bluntly: “It is going to be difficult for the Mets to keep Max Kranick off.”

If he keeps dealing like this, the Mets may have no choice but to find him a spot.