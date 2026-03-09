Juan Soto hit a 419-foot walkoff yesterday to end a mercy-rule blowout at the WBC and somehow the story became about which teams he didn’t mention in a postgame interview. Yankees fans are eating this up. Mets fans are panicking. And honestly? Can’t relate to either.

After hammering an 85-mph slider into the seats at LoanDepot Park to cap the Dominican Republic’s 12-1 destruction of the Netherlands, Soto told MLB Network that 2019 and 2024 were his most fun seasons before calling this DR squad “top of the top.” He didn’t mention 2025 with the New York Mets. Social media immediately went crazy. Absurd takes poured in. “How do you say you miss being a Yankee without saying you miss being a Yankee,” one X user posted. The Bronx fan base collectively declared victory. It’s exhausting.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Yankees Fans Revealing Exactly How Much They Miss Him

Let’s be real about who’s driving this narrative. Yankees fans had Soto for 1 year, watched him leave for more money across town, and have been looking for any crumb of validation ever since. This postgame quote is their version of a championship parade at this point. The reach is Olympic-level, and the desperation behind it is kind of telling.

Here’s the straightforward explanation they don’t want to hear: Soto named 2019 and 2024 because those are the 2 years he played in the World Series. That’s it. That’s the whole story. He won a ring with Washington in 2019 and went back to the Fall Classic with the Yankees in 2024. Those seasons had October stakes that 2025 simply didn’t have. Soto omitting a year where his team missed the playoffs from a list of his most fun seasons is not a confession, it’s just math.

What Juan Soto’s 2025 Actually Was

The Mets missed the playoffs last year. That’s the only real reason 2025 didn’t come up, and anyone pretending otherwise is just not thinking straight. Soto put up a .288/.398/.569 slash line, hit 41 home runs, and competed hard every single night. There was nothing in his performance or his demeanor that suggested a guy who hated where he was. He signed a 15-year, $765 million deal and showed up. The vibes were fine.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The idea that a guy regrets a $765 million contract because he called a WBC team with an absurd lineup “top of the top” is genuinely one of the sillier takes of the offseason, and there’s been real competition for that title.

The Only Thing That Actually Matters

Soto is locked in right now. He told Albert Pujols he didn’t want to come out of the game, stayed in, and then crushed the first pitch he saw 419 feet to end it. That’s the mentality walking into 2026. Loose, confident, hunting first pitches, having fun. That’s exactly what Mets fans should want to see heading into a season with real championship expectations.

When the WBC ends, he’ll be in blue and orange. Yankees fans can have their quote, but Mets fans will get the player.