Jose Iglesias: ‘I had a dream that I have a walk-off hit against the Mets’

Last season, Jose Iglesias lived the kind of baseball year that makes you believe in storylines. Clad in New York Mets blue and orange, he put together a career-high 137 wRC+, sparkled with his usual defensive magic, and became something of a clubhouse spirit guide with his famous ‘OMG’ song. He was more than a reliable infielder — he was a vibe.

But despite all the feel-good momentum and production, the Mets decided to close the book. Not only did they not re-sign him, they didn’t even crack the cover on a new chapter. No offer. Not even a whisper of one.

A Cold Shoulder from Queens

“I did not receive any offer from them at all,” Iglesias said, speaking to Anthony Rieber of Newsday. That one sentence carried the weight of an offseason of waiting, hoping — and ultimately, letting go. “That was a goal, to receive something and come back home,” he added. “But I never received an offer from the New York Mets.”

Imagine showing up to the dance in your best suit, only to find out the invitation never came. That’s the kind of sting Iglesias felt. He believed in the culture they were building, the energy in the dugout, and thought he’d be part of it all again. Instead, the Mets went in a different direction, eyeing a younger, deeper infield. Iglesias was left to turn the page.

A New Chapter in San Diego

Baseball, ever the nomadic profession, sent Iglesias west. The San Diego Padres signed him to a minor league deal — not exactly the red carpet, but enough to keep the dream alive. He clawed his way up to the big-league roster, and while the bat hasn’t quite woken up (.225/.281/.270 through 28 games), he’s found a spot in a new clubhouse.

But that sense of unfinished business with the Mets? That hasn’t faded.

One Dream, One Swing

Shortly after landing with San Diego, Iglesias had a dream. Not metaphorically — an actual, REM-cycle dream. “I had a dream that I have a walk-off hit against the Mets,” he said. “It was a blooper over their first baseman… I had a dream that I had a walk-off against the Mets, and we move forward to the World Series.”

It’s the kind of poetic vengeance sports are built on — a player cast aside coming back to haunt the team that let him go. Whether or not the dream becomes reality, it’s clear Iglesias still carries that moment with him, like a chip on his shoulder disguised as a glove in his locker.

The Mets have turned the page with a pipeline of young infielders ready to write their own stories. But for Iglesias, the book isn’t closed — it just has a new setting and a plot twist waiting in the ninth inning.