Insider compares 2025 Mets to two dominant teams in franchise history

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets fans have experienced a rollercoaster ride through the decades, filled with the highest of highs and more than a few heartaches.

While the World Series rings from 1969 and 1986 shine brightest in the team’s trophy case, it’s not always about the final celebration on the mound. Sometimes, it’s about how dominant and electric a team feels while it’s still writing its story.

A Legacy of Dominance: 1986 and 2006

If you ask the die-hard faithful to pick the most fearsome squads in Mets history, the 1986 and 2006 teams will always come up first.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The ’86 Mets were a baseball juggernaut—like a freight train barreling through the season without brakes. That team wasn’t just good, it was terrifying. With 108 wins and a staggering 21.5-game lead in the NL East, they steamrolled through the regular season with the swagger of a streetwise city crew.

Darryl Strawberry launched rockets, Dwight Gooden pitched like a magician, and personalities like Lenny Dykstra, Keith Hernandez, and Gary Carter made the roster feel larger than life.

Fast forward two decades, and the 2006 Mets brought a similar vibe—flashy, fast, and full of fire. With 97 wins and a stacked roster featuring Carlos Beltran, Carlos Delgado, David Wright, and Jose Reyes, they looked poised to bring another title to Queens. Even though they came up short in the NLCS, the season left a mark. They weren’t just contenders—they were the standard.

Could 2025 Be Next?

Team insider Danny Abriano thinks the 2025 Meta carry a similar ceiling. In a recent post, he stirred hope among fans with a bold statement: “I can count two times in their history where Mets were a dominant, wire-to-wire force: 1986 and 2006. They have the ability and desire to make 2025 the third year.”

At a certain point, Mets fans will stop waiting for other shoe to drop



It’s still early, but we’re getting there



I can count two times in their history where Mets were a dominant, wire-to-wire force: 1986 and 2006



They have the ability and desire to make 2025 the third year — Danny Abriano (@DannyAbriano) April 23, 2025

And based on what we’re seeing? He might be onto something.

The 2025 Mets are coming in hot with an 18-7 record, the best in the majors. Their pitching staff is a mix of brilliance and mystery—call it the “pitching lab effect.” They’re turning arms into aces like some kind of baseball Hogwarts.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The offense? A well-balanced blend of youthful energy and veteran leadership, and even more firepower is waiting in the wings with injured stars set to return.

They’re not just winning—they’re winning smart. Drafting, developing, and dealing like a franchise that finally knows how to play the long game.

No Guarantees, Just Greatness in Motion

There’s still a long season ahead, and if Mets history teaches anything, it’s to never count chickens before October. But something about this team feels different.

Like the 1986 team’s bravado or the 2006 team’s flair, the 2025 squad might just have that rare blend of talent, timing, and tenacity.

So for now, all signs point to something special.