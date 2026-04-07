The New York Mets lost Juan Soto to the injured list Monday with a right calf strain, and the immediate question isn’t who starts in left field — it’s whether Francisco Lindor can finally be what this lineup needs him to be in April.

Soto will miss two to three weeks after straining the calf advancing from first to third in the first inning of Friday’s win over the Giants. It’s the kind of injury that doesn’t sound catastrophic until you do the math: two to three weeks of games, likely against the Diamondbacks, Brewers, and whoever follows, played without the most dangerous bat in the order. Jared Young, Tyrone Taylor, and Brett Baty will absorb the at-bats. That’s a production drop the Mets can survive — but only if someone else picks up the slack. That someone is Lindor.

The April Problem Is Real

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Through 10 games in 2026, Lindor is hitting .135 with a .243 slugging percentage and an 84 wRC+. He has no home runs, no RBI, and a BABIP of .172 that reflects a combination of bad luck and genuinely weak contact. His hard-hit rate sits at 34.5% — that’s nearly 10 points below his career norm. His launch angle has dipped to 8.0 degrees; over his career, that number lives around 13.7. The ball isn’t jumping off his bat right now, and the early-season track record says this isn’t a fluke.

Look at his April splits across his tenure in New York. The pattern is consistent: Lindor begins slowly, picks up steam as temperatures rise, and spends the second half of the season doing the kind of damage that earns MVP votes. Last season he finished with a 129 wRC+ and 6.3 WAR. In 2024 it was 137 wRC+ and 7.7 WAR. Both of those seasons featured April stretches that looked a lot like what he’s doing right now. The difference this year is that the Mets don’t have Soto’s .928 OPS sitting behind him to cover for it.

His xBA of .225 through the first 10 games is at least more forgiving than the actual .135, so some of this is bad luck on balls in play. But the batted ball profile is telling its own story. His ground ball rate has jumped to 48.3%, well above his career average, and his hard-hit rate dropping below 35% is a genuine concern, not just noise. When Lindor is right, he’s barreling balls at a 13%+ clip and lifting them. Right now, he’s rolling over fastballs and watching the barrel angle flatten out.

What the Mets Need From Him

This stretch without Soto essentially turns Lindor into the offensive engine of this lineup by default. Mark Vientos can do damage, and the depth pieces have held up better than expected in the early going — Young went 2-for-4 in his first start filling in for Soto. But none of them change a game the way Lindor does at his peak. He’s the one player in this order capable of carrying a series.

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The good news is that his plate discipline metrics have not collapsed. His walk rate is inflated right now, partly a small-sample quirk, but his zone contact rate is actually up at 90.7% and his strikeout rate is a reasonable 16.7%. He’s not chasing, he’s not lost at the plate — he’s just not doing damage when he makes contact. That’s a mechanical correction, not a mindset crisis. Those tend to resolve faster.

His 2026 projections across every major system — Steamer, ZiPS, THE BAT — cluster around a 121 wRC+ and roughly 4.5 to 5.2 WAR for the season. The talent hasn’t gone anywhere. The question is timing, and for the first time in his Mets career, the calendar actually matters. The Mets have survived Lindor’s April slumps before because Soto was there to absorb the pressure. For the next 2 to 3 weeks, there’s no safety net. If Lindor gets hot now, the Mets win games they’re supposed to win. If he doesn’t, this early-season record gets complicated in a hurry. The history says be patient. The standings won’t wait.