Francisco Lindor had surgery to repair a stress reaction in his left hamate bone on February 11th, and Manager Carlos Mendoza and the New York Mets are confident that the star shortstop will be ready for Opening Day. But here is the problem. Hamate bone injuries are tricky. They do not just take time to heal. They take away your ability to hit the baseball hard. Mendoza told reporters that it is still too early to tell when Lindor will be back. He also noted he would not be surprised if Lindor shows up a week before camp breaks and says he is ready to go.

Immediate Roster Impact

Let us look at the reality of the situation and the roster construction. If Lindor is forced to miss time or starts the season slowly, the Mets have some complex decisions to make. Ronny Mauricio is a great option for the infield. He is taking normal reps this spring and looks comfortable. The Mets could easily give Mauricio the keys to the position early on. This keeps the defensive floor high while Lindor heals. You need a reliable contingency plan when dealing with wrist and hand injuries. Throwing a makeshift lineup out there in April is how you dig an early hole in the standings.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Francisco Lindor’s Analytics and Power Outage Risk

But here is the real issue. It is not just about fielding grounders in Port St. Lucie. It is about what happens when Lindor gets back in the batter’s box against live pitching. His 2025 data shows a player who put the team on his back down the stretch. He played 160 games, hit 31 home runs, and posted a 129 wRC+ with 6.3 WAR. Baseball Savant metrics always show his elite ability to generate bat speed and barrel up the baseball.

A left hamate bone injury directly impacts grip strength. This matters a lot for a switch hitter. His left-handed swing is where he generates most of his power. That bottom hand is crucial for controlling the barrel and driving the ball into the gaps. It might take him a month or two into the regular season to get that pop back. The projections still love him. FanGraphs projects him to post a 123 wRC+ and 5.0 WAR this season. But those numbers might dip early on if he is swinging with a compromised grip. We saw how much he struggled early in the year before finding his rhythm last season.

Timeline and Ramping Up

So here is what happened this week. Lindor had his stitches removed on Tuesday. He is doing light conditioning and taking part in long toss sessions. He is even taking some one-handed swings to keep his muscles active. Mendoza noted that the throwing and conditioning are right where they need to be. “He’s doing a lot of one-hand swings. Hopefully in the next few days, he can start just grabbing a bat and start his progression hitting-wise, then fielding as well,” Mendoza said.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The next step is tracking pitches on the back fields. Mendoza added that tracking pitches is going to be very important, even if he is not swinging fully. Seeing the spin of a slider or the ride of a fastball helps maintain that elite hand and eye coordination.

We have to be honest about the expectations here. The Mets need to protect Lindor from himself. He is the kind of guy who wants to play every single inning of all 162 games. He played through a broken toe and a bad back in recent years when he could barely walk.

The training staff needs to hold the reins tight this time. “I think we’re still too early, it’s hard to tell right now, especially knowing Lindor,” Mendoza explained. “This is a guy that I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes in a week before we have to break and he says, ‘Hey, I’m ready to go.'” That warrior mentality is exactly why fans love him. But it is also why the medical staff needs to make the final call, not the player.

Opening Day is the target. Mendoza believes it is possible. But forcing him back too soon could ruin his offensive output for the entire first half of the season. I would rather see Mauricio or Vidal Brujan hold down shortstop for two weeks than watch Lindor struggle with a weak grip until June. The Mets have the depth to survive a slow start. They need their captain fully healthy for the stretch run. A rushed return helps no one. The smart move is letting him heal completely so he can anchor this lineup when the games really matter.