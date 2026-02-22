Francisco Lindor will not be the next captain of the New York Mets. Owner Steve Cohen made it clear earlier this week that the team will never name a captain as long as he owns the franchise. This immediately pointed the spotlight at Lindor. He has been the most obvious leader in the clubhouse for years. But Lindor handled the news exactly how you would hope. He did not complain or ask for a title. He just wants to play baseball and win games.

A Clubhouse Focused on Winning

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported on Lindor’s reaction from camp in Port St. Lucie. DiComo shared direct quotes from Lindor that show his true mindset. “I respect it,” Lindor told reporters. “This is definitely a Steve, front-office type decision. I respect it. At the end of the day, being named captain or not, I’m still going to act the same.” Lindor went on to tell DiComo that a title is not going to make him somebody different. He added, “I’m glad he put everything to bed, so that way we can stop talking about this. And move on.”

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Historically, the Mets have been incredibly selective with the captaincy, naming only four in over sixty years: Hernandez, Carter, Franco, and Wright. While Lindor’s stats certainly rival those legends, he seems content to lead without the formal designation. The team lost multiple veteran voices this winter when Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo left. That left Lindor as the longest tenured position player on the team. But he does not need the title to lead.

Lindor told DiComo, “It’s just one of those where it’s like, I’m going to focus on baseball.” He followed that up by saying, “I feel like we’ve got leaders without captains and all that stuff. The clubhouse is the clubhouse. Let’s just play baseball, and let’s focus on winning.”

DiComo also pointed out that the Mets brought in plenty of other veterans to help shoulder the load. The front office added Juan Soto on a massive contract that runs through 2039. They also traded for Marcus Semien and signed Bo Bichette. Pitchers like Sean Manaea and David Peterson have also assumed vocal roles in recent seasons. Lindor knows he has help. He told DiComo, “It’s a lot of good guys here that know the ropes. I’m the same. Just keep doing their thing. Just focus on getting better, and I’m going to be the best I can be.” Lindor is currently rehabbing from left hand surgery and is just focusing on getting back on the field.

Francisco Lindor’s Analytics and Production

You do not need a captain title when your numbers look like his. Lindor has been an analytical darling over the last four seasons. If you look at his FanGraphs page, his production is incredibly consistent. After a tough first year in New York, his weighted runs created plus, or wRC+, has been well above average. He posted a 124 wRC+ in 2022 and a 120 mark in 2023. He then had an amazing 2024 season with a 137 wRC+. He followed that up with a 129 wRC+ in 2025. This metric tells us exactly how much better he is than a league average hitter.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His traditional counting stats are just as impressive. Lindor hit 33 home runs in 2024 and added another 31 homers in 2025. He is basically a lock for 30 home runs every single year now. On top of that, he is a massive threat on the basepaths. He stole 29 bases in 2024 and swiped 31 bags in 2025. He also stays on the field. He played 152 games in 2024 and 160 games in 2025. That kind of durability is huge for a middle infielder.

So here is the main takeaway for fans. Lindor is producing at an MVP level and saying all the right things. He had an .844 OPS in 2024 and an .811 OPS in 2025. He is generating immense value with his bat, his legs, and his glove. The lack of a captain title means nothing to his actual output. As he told DiComo, he plans to keep doing his thing and being the best player he can be. The front office made their choice, and Lindor is entirely on board with it. The only thing left for him to do is get back on the field and help this team win games.