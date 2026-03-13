Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are entering 2026 with championship expectations, and Lindor’s mindset heading into his age-32 season is something worth paying attention to.

In a recent exclusive interview with Casino.org, Lindor was asked what’s changed most between him now and the player he was earlier in his career. The answer wasn’t vague. “When I was young in the game coming up, I was just going through my days and not thinking about them,” he said. “Now I have more intent in how I do things. I’m probably stronger, and I’m a better baseball player today, because I don’t take anything for granted.”

That’s not just feel-good spring training talk. The data actually supports it.

The Best Years Are Coming Now, Not Behind Him

Lindor’s peak offensive season came in 2024, when he posted a 137 wRC+ and a .363 wOBA, both career highs. He followed that with a 129 wRC+ and 6.3 WAR in 2025, hitting 31 home runs while appearing in 160 games. His career wRC+ sits at 121. The 2024 version of Lindor was measurably better than any version that came before, including his elite 2018 Cleveland campaign where he put up a 132 wRC+ and 7.8 WAR.

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Some of that improvement shows up in the Statcast data, too. His barrel rate climbed from 8.2% in 2021 to 13.6% in 2024 before settling back to 8.8% last year. His hard-hit rate has sat above 40% in every Mets season. The underlying contact quality has been strong and consistent, which is exactly what you want to see from a player heading into his 30s.

The “intent” Lindor talks about isn’t just philosophy. It’s showing up in his strikeout trends, his walk rates, and his overall approach at the plate. His K% in 2025 was 17.9%, nearly identical to 2024’s 18.4%, and miles away from the 19.9% mark in 2023. He’s not chasing as much, either. His O-Swing% has dropped from 29% range during his Cleveland years to 27.2% last season.

Still Playing, Still Improving

Projections across every major system, including FanGraphs’ Depth Charts, Steamer, ZiPS, ATC, and The BAT, all have Lindor at a 123-124 wRC+ for 2026, with WAR estimates ranging from 4.5 to 5.7. That’s not decline. That’s continuation. Players who fall off a cliff in their early 30s don’t get projected unanimously as above-average starters. Lindor is projected to remain one of the best shortstops in baseball heading into his 12th major league season.

He said he’s always had a goal of playing until 39, which would put him somewhere around 2032 or 2033, and he wasn’t backing away from it. “I always said I want to play 22 years,” Lindor said, though he acknowledged the decision will eventually be a family one. “The decision is going to come down to me and my wife and my kids when I get to that age.” It’s a realistic timeline for a player who has looked after his body, maintained elite defensive metrics across a decade of shortstop reps, and avoided the kind of lengthy injury history that typically derails careers in this window.

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Defensively, the numbers dipped slightly in 2025, with just 3 FRV compared to 14 the year before, but Lindor has accumulated 115 career FRV over 13,000-plus innings at shortstop. The occasional down year with the glove isn’t a red flag for a player with that track record.

What Francisco Lindor is Playing For

The awards have piled up. 5 All-Star selections, 2 Gold Gloves, 4 Silver Sluggers. He finished as an NL MVP finalist after the 2024 season. But Lindor was direct when asked about priorities. “Winning MVP would be great. Winning Silver Sluggers would be great. Winning Gold Gloves would be great. Do I play for those? No.” He plays to win championships, and the Mets are built to compete for one right now.

That combination of motivation, physical shape, and statistical trajectory makes Lindor one of the more compelling stories in baseball heading into this season. If 2026 looks anything like 2024, the Mets are getting one of the best shortstops in the game at the exact moment they need him most.