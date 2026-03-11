Francisco Alvarez is launching baseballs 439 feet over the batter’s eye in center field during spring training, and if you’ve been paying attention to what he’s building toward, none of it feels accidental.

The New York Mets have needed Alvarez to turn the corner for 3 years now. The raw tools were never the question. A catcher who can barrel a ball at 93.1 mph average exit velocity and post a 54.3% hard-hit rate, both career highs in 2025. The question was always whether he could get out of his own way long enough to let it show. This spring, watching him OPS 1.636 with that bomb to dead center, the answer looks like yes.

Francisco Álvarez goes 439 FEET TO DEAD CENTER!pic.twitter.com/ykoBluNI3I — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) March 10, 2026

Francisco Alvarez Earned This

The 2025 season was brutal before it ever really started. On March 9, Alvarez fractured his left hamate bone during live batting practice, had surgery, and didn’t make his season debut until late April. When he came back, it showed. He was late on fastballs, chasing pitches he had no business swinging at, posting an 81 wRC+ in April and 86 in May, below-average numbers for a catcher the Mets were counting on to anchor their lineup. On June 22, the Mets optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carlos Mendoza didn’t sugarcoat it. “It’s not easy for me as a manager and for all of us as a coaching staff,” he said at the time. “Having a player that talented here, it’s kind of [disappointing]. But it’s part of the process, part of the business.”

Those 29 days in Syracuse were the turning point. Alvarez went 20-for-67 with 11 home runs in Triple-A, reverted to the batting stance he’d experimented with before, and came back a different hitter. In 41 games after his July 21 recall, he slashed .276/.360/.561, a 157 wRC+ that ranked third among all catchers and 18th among every hitter in baseball with at least 50 plate appearances. He was one of the best hitters in the sport over that stretch. Not one of the best catchers. One of the best hitters.

Then he got hurt again. A UCL sprain in his right thumb, played through it. A fractured left pinkie from a rehab game hit-by-pitch, played through that too. He slashed .230 with 4 home runs in those final 20 games while running on fumes, and still showed up every day. The season ended with surgery on his thumb.

“He learned a lot. He got humbled a little bit last year,” Mendoza said this spring. “To his credit, he had to work and he earned it back.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Swing Is Different Now

What Alvarez did this offseason matters more than the spring stats. He lost 8 to 10 pounds by reworking his nutrition, worked extensively with director of hitting Jeff Albert, and committed to the stance he recaptured in Triple-A. That’s not a guy patching a problem, that’s a guy rebuilding habits from the ground up.

The underlying numbers from 2025 tell the same story the surface stats hide. His 93.1 mph average exit velocity, a 54.3% hard-hit rate, and a .326 xwOBA, which would place him comfortably above average across a full season. The bat speed, the barrel rate, the contact quality, all of it is elite when he’s locked in.

Mendoza noticed it immediately this spring. “I like the way he’s getting in good position to make good swing decisions,” he said. That’s a specific observation about pitch recognition and approach, not a feel-good spring training quote. Position matters more than swing for a hitter who already generates Alvarez’s kind of exit velocity. When he’s in position early, the .500 spring averages and 439-foot bombs make complete sense.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

24 Years Old. 1,056 Career Plate Appearances. The Arc Is Real

Here’s the thing that gets lost in the frustration is that Francisco Alvarez doesn’t turn 25 until November. He has 1,056 career plate appearances before his age-24 season. Since 2000, only 5 catchers who went on to earn Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, or All-MLB team honors accumulated 800 or more plate appearances before turning 24, Salvador Perez, Yadier Molina, Joe Mauer, Ivan Rodriguez, and Brian McCann. Alvarez is in that company. The developmental arc for catchers is long by design, and the sample of what he showed in the second half of 2025 is as promising as anything he’s done.

The 2026 projections reflect a consensus, as FGDC sees 22 home runs and a 116 wRC+, Steamer projects a 119 wRC+, and ZiPS calls for 21 homers. Multiple systems projecting an above-average offensive catcher, before accounting for the mechanical improvements he’s made, before accounting for what a full, healthy season looks like, before accounting for what he just did to a baseball in Port St. Lucie.

When Alvarez is right, he’s one of the best offensive catchers in baseball. 2025’s second half proved it. The work he put in this offseason to make that version his baseline is the real story heading into April.