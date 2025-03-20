Former Yankees and Mets outfielder compares what it was like playing for them

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Bader only spent a season and a half with the New York Yankees and only one full season with the New York Mets, but he got a good taste of what it is like playing for both of the prestige New York franchises. He is now with the Minnesota Twins on a one-year, $6 million deal.

Harrison Bader gained valuable experience with the Mets and Yankees

As a Yankee, Bader appeared in 98 total games and hit seven home runs with a .237 batting average. With the Mets, he hit 12 home runs with a .236 batting average in 143 games, but he was a fantastic defensive outfielder in both stints despite struggling offensively.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bader compared the difference between playing for the Mets and Yankees in an appearance on Foul Territory TV.

“The biggest difference is obviously New York is divided when it comes to their baseball teams, there’s no doubt about it,” Bader said, “There’s no gray area. If you play for the Yankees, you know exactly who’s rooting for you. If you’re playing for the Mets, you know exactly who’s rooting for you.”

The Mets and Yankees rivalry is going to heat up in 2025

The Mets and Yankees rivalry heated up in the offseason when the Mets signed Juan Soto to a mega contract after spending the 2024 season with the Yankees. Now, both teams have legitimate title chances and are sure to be amongst the best teams in the league.

Bader is not the only player to be on both the Mets and Yankees in the past few seasons, as pitcher Luis Severino spent last season with the Mets after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Yankees.

New York fans have shown their passion for their teams time and time again, and there’s a common conception that playing in the Big Apple requires a mental toughness that not everyone can handle. The competitiveness of both teams is sure to make both fanbases more energetic and passionate.

Bader now has moved on from New York, but he gained valuable experience playing for both teams over the past few seasons.