Freddy Peralta is the guy now. He is the ace the Mets desperately needed to anchor a rotation that, frankly, felt a little thin after the dust settled on the winter meetings and the end of 2025. But moving to New York isn’t like moving to Milwaukee. You don’t just show up, find a nice quiet spot for a beer, and blend into the scenery. You’re under a microscope from the moment you land.

Thankfully, Peralta had a local guide on speed dial. Luis Severino might be wearing an Athletics jersey these days, but the man’s soul is practically paved with New York asphalt. He spent a decade in the Bronx and a high-stakes season in Queens, learning exactly what it takes to survive the loudest media market on the planet. When he told Peralta that New York is an amazing place where he can actually win, it wasn’t just fluff. It was a veteran handing over the keys to the city.

Peralta told the story during his introductory Zoom conference, according to SNY.

The Bronx Tale That Ended In Queens

Severino is a fascinating figure in the local lore. He was the homegrown flame-thrower for the Yankees who, despite the injuries, always felt like a centerpiece.

Then he flipped the script, crossed the Triborough Bridge, and became a backbone for the 2024 Mets. That team had no business making it to the NLCS, yet there was Sevy, eating innings and proving he still had that dog in him.

He wanted to stay, too. The reports were clear that he hoped to run it back in Queens, but the front office had other ideas. Most players would be bitter about getting the cold shoulder after a deep playoff run. They’d probably tell their friends to stay far away from the headache of the New York pressure cooker. Severino did the opposite.

Real Recognize Real In The Lab

Peralta and Severino aren’t just casual acquaintances. They’re workout partners who spend their offseasons pushing each other to the limit. When Peralta jumped on that introductory Zoom call, he didn’t lead with stats or spin rates. He talked about those conversations with Sevy. He spoke about the things New York offers that you simply cannot find in a place like Milwaukee.

Let’s be honest about the numbers here. Peralta is coming off a stretch where he’s been one of the most consistent strikeout artists in the National League, posting a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in 2025. He’s got the stuff to be a monster at Citi Field. But having a guy like Severino in your ear, telling you that the fans will embrace you if you just compete, is worth more than any analytical breakdown.

A Legacy Beyond The Box Score

It is funny how baseball works sometimes. Severino is gone, pitching for a surging A’s team, yet he’s still contributing to the Mets’ culture from a distance. He paved the way for Peralta to feel comfortable before he even threw his first bullpen session in Port St. Lucie. That is the kind of intangible impact you can’t quantify on a spreadsheet.

The Mets got their ace, and they got him with a glowing recommendation from a guy who knows both sides of the city better than almost anyone. Peralta is ready to represent the blue and orange. If he pitches anywhere near the level Severino thinks he can, the Citi Field faithful are going to have a new hero to scream for by May.