If you have felt like the Mets have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, you are not crazy, and you certainly aren’t alone. The offseason narrative hasn’t been about World Series aspirations as much as it has been a forensic dissection of a clubhouse that apparently lost its soul.

We watched the front office ruthlessly offload franchise pillars like Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and even Pete Alonso, a purge that felt personal because, frankly, it was. They brought in Marcus Semien not just to hit doubles, but to be the adult in the room who can actually stitch a team together. It turns out, that specific brand of leadership was glaringly absent last season, a reality confirmed by former Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn this week.

Paul Blackburn Exposes the Disconnect in Queens

Blackburn, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Mets before shipping up to the Bronx, didn’t mince words when speaking to the New York Post. The right-hander, who tossed 24.1 innings for the Mets in 2024 and another 23.2 innings last year, offered a candid assessment that validates every suspicion fans had about the team’s chemistry. It wasn’t that the locker room was a war zone; it was something perhaps worse for a professional team—it was disjointed.

“It was definitely a different clubhouse than I’ve ever been a part of, I’ll say that,” said Blackburn, who is entering his 10th MLB season. “I don’t think there were bad guys in there, I just don’t think people meshed well together.”

The 2024 Magic Evaporated When the Alphas Left

The difference between the 2024 squad that captured hearts and the 2025 team that felt flat was palpable to those inside the walls. Blackburn pinpointed the departure of key veterans as the moment the glue dissolved, leaving a vacuum that nobody successfully filled.

“The clubhouse in 2024 compared to last year was definitely different. I wouldn’t say guys were in there throwing blows or anything like that, but it definitely had a different vibe,” Blackburn noted. “When I came over in 2024, J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias had a big impact on everyone in there and everyone vibed together. Those were the guys that helped the clubhouse mesh and last year, those guys weren’t there.”

A Stark Contrast to the Culture in the Bronx

The most damning part of Blackburn’s reflection came when he compared his time in Queens to his stint with the Yankees. After moving to the Bronx, he walked into an environment that highlighted exactly what the Mets were missing. It wasn’t just about winning games; it was about a unified front that simply didn’t exist across town.

“When I showed up to the Yankees, it was very noticeable how everyone was pulling on the same rope,” Blackburn said. “Guys seemed to really like each other and fight for each other. There was a lot of chemistry in the clubhouse. That’s not how it was with the Mets [last season].’’

David Stearns Is Engineering Chemistry by Force

This context makes the Mets’ aggressive offseason pivot make perfect sense. When Blackburn says, “It could have been guys trying to play into different leadership roles. It’s tough,” he is describing a power vacuum where established stars failed to connect.

By clearing out the old guard and importing Semien, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is acknowledging that you cannot win with a collection of mercenaries who don’t mesh. As Blackburn concluded, “I feel like they felt they needed some change and they made it.” The Mets aren’t just trying to build a better baseball team in 2026; they are trying to build an actual team, period.

